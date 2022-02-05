The IPL is the best tournament in the world: David Warner

David Warner is among the best batters in IPL cricket. The Australian left-handed willow wielder has plundered a whopping 5449 runs within the Indian T20 league and has scored his runs at a median of 41.60.

And, forward of the IPL mega auctions, Warner stated that when he goes to India and performs within the IPL, he sees the event as one of the best in the complete cricketing world. Warner additionally added that he will get plenty of insights from the IPL at any time when he performs worldwide matches for the kangaroos in India.

“When I go to India, I see it as playing the best tournament in the world. But I am getting a lot of practice and insight for when I have to go there for Australia, whether it is for Tests or ODIs,” stated David Warner in a chat with Brett Lee on the previous Aussie pacer’s podcast.

India has welcomed me with open arms: David Warner

David Warner additionally added that the individuals in India are very humble, and have welcomed him in addition to his household for a decade now. “The number one thing for me is how humble everyone is there (in India). They have welcomed my family with open arms and obviously me for the last decade,” added Warner.

David Warner additionally stated that he loves assembly individuals in India. Adding that the individuals in India have given him a lot love, the 35-year-old concluded by stating that he owes India quite a bit.

“I love going out and meeting people there. I know it can be a security risk at times because we can create a bit of a crowd. I love mixing with the locals. They have given me so much. I think we owe India a lot. I’d love to be involved in some of their programs with cricket,” concluded David Warner.

The IPL mega auctions will probably be held on twelfth and thirteenth February within the metropolis of Bangalore earlier than the fifteenth version of the event.