The Kapil Sharma Show returns on THIS date with new actors minus Krushna Abhishek, Ali Asgar | VIDEO

The Kapil Sharma Show is returning after a brief break. For the brand new season, the host will likely be bringing in some new faces albeit bidding adios to a couple outdated ones. While Kapil Sharma had beforehand introduced the return of TKSS, on Thursday he shared the date with a humorous announcement video. The clip options TKSS veterans Chandan Prabhakar, Sumona Chakravarti, Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh amongst others. However, Krushna Abhishek and Ali Asgar missed it.

Srishty Rode joins The Kapil Sharma Show

In the announcement video, Kapil is seen in a hospital with a bandage on his brow. As he wakes up he recognises everybody besides his spouse. A couple of seconds, actress Srishty Rode enters the room and he immediately remembers his outdated acquaintance giving Archana Puran Singh a chance to take a jibe at him.

TKSS new season premiere date and time

As per the video, the brand new season of Kapil Sharma Show will premiere on Sony TV from September 10. New episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show will likely be making the viewers snort each Saturday and Sunday at 8:30 PM.

Krushna Abhishek quits TKSS

Stand-up comic Krushna Abhishek has mentioned that he and the group of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ have taken a “small break” from one another. Amidst all of the rumours, occurring whether or not Krushna will likely be a part of the present or not, the comic shared: “For a time being me and the Kapil Sharma team have taken a small break. I have no personal grudges with Kapil Sharma as he is a lovely human being. As of now I have to see how things work out.”

Ali Asgar takes break from The Kapil Sharma Show

Ali Asgar has additionally taken a break from the present. The actor who’s common for his look as ‘dadi’ on the comedy present will likely be seen collaborating in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. The actor will likely be getting into the competitors as ‘Dadi’, his beloved character from “Comedy Nights with Kapil”.

Talking about the identical he mentioned, “I’m a bit nervous but am looking forward to performing in front of the amazing panel of judges Madhuri (Dixit) Ma’am, Karan (Johar) sir, and Nora (Fatehi). The cherry on the cake is that I will be seen in my favourite comic character ‘Dadi’, and I cannot wait for the audience to witness the dancing diva by her side. I will put my best foot forward to entertain the audience,” he mentioned.

About The Kapil Sharma Show

The present that premiered on April 23, 2016 had to this point seen three seasons with the third season wrapped up on June 5. It began with Kapil and his group of comedians, together with Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar and Ali Asgar.

The present has entertained the viewers with the enjoyable banter between Kapil and Bollywood celebrities, who normally go to the present to advertise their newest movie.

‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ noticed Shah Rukh Khan as the primary visitor in 2016, who got here to advertise his movie ‘Fan’. Later many celebs equivalent to Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Yo Yo Honey Singh, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan, Yami Gautam, Virender Sehwag, Dharmendra and plenty of such names have visited the present as particular company.

Navjot Singh Sidhu was once on the present as a everlasting home visitor however later Archana Puran Singh changed him on the present. In reality Sunil Grover additionally left the present after some variations with the host.

