The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher, Vivek Agnihotri meet Yogi Adityanath, UP Governor Anandiben Patel

Image Source : INDIA TV The Kashmir Files is directed by Vivek Agnihotri with Anupam Kher within the lead

Highlights Released final week, ‘The Kashmir Files’ relies on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley

PM Modi additionally lauded ‘The Kashmir Files’

The Kashmir Files workforce together with director Vivek Agnihotri, Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Abhishek Agarwal met Uttar Pradesh’s caretaker Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday (March 20) on the CM workplace. The official Twitter deal with of Yogi Adityanath shared a glimpse of his assembly. He expressed his views on the movie and congratulated your entire workforce. He tweeted in Hindi which loosely interprets in English as, “The film #TheKashmirFiles boldly reveals the inhuman horror of religious bigotry and terrorism. Undoubtedly, this film will work to make society and the country aware. Congratulations to the entire team for producing such a thought-provoking film.”

The film, which had launched in theatres on March 11, stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, and others. It revolves across the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 and has been directed by Vivek Agnihotri, recognized for movies like ‘Tashkent Files’, ‘Hate Story’ and ‘Buddha in a Traffic Jam’.

Earlier, Yogi Adityanath declared that the state authorities would make the screening of the Bollywood movie tax-free.

The movie, which focuses on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley within the Nineteen Nineties, has been mired in controversy since its launch on March 11. The movie continues its profitable streak on the field workplace because it entered the 100 crore membership.