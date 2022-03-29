The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri says he owes a lot to Varun Dhawan; here’s why : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Director Vivek Agnihotri just lately revealed that actor Varun Dhawan had helped him in his powerful section. The filmmaker additionally stated he anticipated nobody to assist him at the moment. Currently, his newest film The Kashmir Files has been the speak of the city.

Vivek praised Varun and likewise clarified that he’s not praising within the hope of doing a movie with him. He stated, “I love Varun. I owe a lot to Varun. And I don’t want to speak on camera, it’s between me and him. He helped me at a time when nobody in this world was helping me, and quietly. He is a great soul. I don’t know about stardom and all, I wish he always remains happy and very successful. He is a great boy, I love him. I am not saying this because I want to do a film with him. My eyes are also getting moist, because he had helped me at a time when I couldn’t have expected at all that a person like him would help me.”

Just a few days in the past, Varun shared his views after watching The Kashmir Files and praised the solid and crew. He took to his Instagram tales and wrote, “One of the most hard-hitting films ever made with incredible performances. Every technician has excelled. Anupam Kher deserves all the awards. @DarshanKumaar #pallavijoshi, #mithun sir and the director @vivekagnihotri,” adding a hands-folded emoji and a bunch of thumbs-up emojis.

The Kasmir Files actor Darshan Kumaar also revealed being contacted personally by Varun and applauding his performance.

The Kashmir Files also stars, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty and was released in theatres on March 11.

