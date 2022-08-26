The ‘King of the high Cs’ honoured in Hollywood

Opera singer Luciano Pavarotti was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Italian tenor was one of the vital acclaimed classical singers of the twentieth century and was affectionally often known as the “King of the High Cs” resulting from his extraordinary vocal vary.

He received 5 Grammy Awards and two Primetime Emmys for televised concert events.

Pavarotti died in 2007 from issues of pancreatic most cancers.

Speaking on the ceremony in Los Angeles, Cristina Pavarotti mentioned she was honored to symbolize her father on the event and wished he may have been there to obtain the accolade.