‘The last place you expect it’: Tiny money transfers used to send family violence abuse
“But what we see, particularly in domestic violence situations, are examples of abusive partners making payments like child support payments, but instead of one large payment they might make 50 smaller ones leaving a separate abusive or threatening message for their ex-partner on each one.”
The NAB system immediately recognises 1300 phrases and phrases – plus particular characters substituted into banned phrases and phrases – and blocks the transaction.
Customers obtain real-time messages advising them to vary the wording if they want the transaction to proceed.
Blocked transactions are reviewed and warnings issued in some instances.
Some messages are so menacing that NAB staff who learn them have been referred for assist.
“With people I know, as well as my own experience, it’s a bit like when you get nasty text messages – you feel sick and feel deeply unsafe in your own home,” Ms Katerinskaja mentioned.
“Transaction messages are the last place you would expect it.”
NAB private banking group govt Rachel Slade mentioned transactions meant to transmit abuse have been usually for quantities as small as one cent or 5 cents.
“It’s really not even about the money,” she mentioned.
Other banks have comparable packages. Appearing earlier than a parliamentary listening to in September 2021, Westpac chief Peter King mentioned his financial institution had blocked 21,000 such messages that yr.
The financial institution had issued 767 warning letters and reported 54 clients to the police and the regulator, AUSTRAC.
In November, AUSTRAC chief govt Nicole Rose mentioned the company was involved concerning the enhance in the usage of monetary transaction fields for the needs of home household violence and felony exercise.
Ms Slade mentioned NAB clients had been referred for assist, however the financial institution had not but concerned police.
“Victim-survivors’ feedback is reporting that behaviour can have really serious consequences for them … Our job is to protect customers without giving them advice about what they should do,” she mentioned.
If you or anybody you understand wants assist, you may contact the National Sexual Assault, Domestic and Family Violence Counselling Service on 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732), Lifeline 131 114, or Beyond Blue 1300 224 636.
