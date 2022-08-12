The last supermoon of the year lights up the night sky all over the world

toggle caption Chris McGrath/Getty Images

Did you get an opportunity to witness the fourth and ultimate supermoon of 2022?

The final supermoon of the year illuminated the night time sky Thursday. The moon had varied hues and appeared greater and brighter than when the moon is at its farthest level away from Earth.

Referred to because the Sturgeon Moon, the astronomical occasion didn’t develop into seen till 9:36 p.m. EDT. NASA says the supermoon will stay on this section till Saturday morning.

Here’s a glimpse of the supermoon from all around the world in case you missed it.

