Vadym Prystaiko, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United Kingdom, has clarified remarks made Sunday when he prompt that Ukraine may contemplate not searching for to hitch NATO in an effort to forestall battle with Russia.

Prystaiko advised the BBC in an interview Monday: “We are not a member of NATO right now and to avoid war we are ready for many concessions and that’s what we’re doing in our conversations with Russians. But it has nothing to do with NATO, which is enshrined in the [Ukrainian] constitution.”

In an earlier BBC interview, Prystaiko stated: “What I’m saying right here is that we’re versatile, looking for one of the best, finest approach out. If we have now to go from, type of some critical, I don’t know, some critical concessions, that’s one thing we would do. That’s, that’s for positive.”

This comes as Russia argues that NATO help for Ukraine — together with elevated weapons provides and army coaching — constitutes a growing threat on Russia’s western flank.

Asked by CNN for comment on the ambassador’s statements, a Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the ambassador’s words were “taken out of context.”

The words of Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United Kingdom Vadym Prystaiko that Ukraine is allegedly ready to consider giving up NATO membership in order to prevent a war with Russia have been taken out of context,” Oleg Nikolenko advised CNN.

“Of course, for the sake of peace and saving the lives of our citizens, Ukraine is ready to enter into any format of dialogue with countries and international organizations,” he stated.

“At the same time, Ambassador Prystaiko rightly noted in an interview that the prospect of NATO membership is enshrined in the Constitution of Ukraine, but Ukraine is not currently a member of NATO or another security alliance. Therefore, the issue of security guarantees becomes key for our country.

“Undoubtedly, one of the best such assure can be Ukraine’s rapid accession to the Alliance. But threats to Ukraine exist right here and now, so discovering a solution to the query of ensures turns into a elementary pressing job. At the identical time, no resolution will be made opposite to the Constitution of Ukraine.”

Britain will support whatever Ukraine decides to do regarding its pursuit of NATO membership, UK Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey told Sky News Monday.

“If Ukraine decides that it will provide that it will not develop into a NATO member, we help that. That’s for the Ukrainians to resolve,” Heappey advised Sky News.

“Similarly, if Ukraine needed to order its place and say that sooner or later it could wish to be part of NATO, we’d help that too as a result of that is what sovereignty is and that is what we help,” the minister added.