The latest on the Ukraine-Russia border crisis: Live updates

A satellite tv for pc picture exhibits a deployment of battle teams and troops in Soloti, Russia on February 13. Maxar Technologies/Reuters

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson mentioned he isn’t bolstered by the most recent intelligence on Russia’s army buildup round Ukraine and is receiving “mixed signals,” he informed reporters on Tuesday.

“We are seeing Russian openness to conversations. On the other hand, the intelligence that we’re seeing today is still not encouraging,” he said.

“We’ve got Russian field hospitals being constructed near the border with Ukraine, in Belarus for [what] only can be construed as a preparation for an invasion. You’ve got more battalion tactical groups actually being brought closer to the border with Ukraine, according to the intelligence that we’re seeing,” he added.

“So mixed signals, I think at the moment, and all the more reason therefore for us to remain very tough and very united in particular on the economic sanctions,” he mentioned, including that an invasion might nonetheless occur “virtually at any time.”

Russia announced Tuesday that some troops would be returning to bases after completing military drills.

To reassure the UK and other Western leaders, Johnson said they would have to see a “program of de-escalation” from Russia.

“That means withdrawing the battalion tactical groups away from a potential theater of conflict, not constructing field hospitals on the border with Belarus and between Belarus and Ukraine; a sense that things are being scaled back, scaled down, that the threat is over and the conversation and negotiation is beginning,” he said.

“We think there is an avenue for diplomacy,” Johnson added.