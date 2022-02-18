The latest on the Ukraine-Russia border crisis: Live updates

As world leaders scramble to discover a diplomatic answer over the continuing Russia-Ukraine tensions, speak has turned to the 2015 Minsk Agreement as a doable means out of the disaster.

The settlement, the second of its type (and the one which issues), was hammered out within the Belarusian capital in a bid to finish what was then a bloody 10-month battle in jap Ukraine.

But Minsk II has by no means been absolutely applied, with its key points nonetheless unresolved.

Here’s what you could know:

Who are the important thing gamers? A uncommon assembly between Russian, Ukrainian, German and French leaders in February 2015 sought to deliver peace to areas of Ukraine that had been taken over by pro-Russian separatists the 12 months earlier than. Those areas, in Ukraine’s Donbas region, grew to become often called the Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) and the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The Ukrainian authorities in Kyiv asserted the 2 areas had been in impact Russian-occupied.

The talks additionally aimed to work in the direction of a political settlement for the area.

The consequence, Minsk II, was signed by representatives of Russia, Ukraine, the separatist leaders and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE). It was subsequently endorsed by a UN Security Council decision.

What had been the circumstances of the settlement? A ceasefire. In February 2015, there was nonetheless heavy combating in some areas between Ukrainian forces and Russian-supported rebels, with the Ukrainians taking heavy losses.

The withdrawal of heavy weaponry from the frontlines.

That the OSCE — a 57-member safety group that additionally contains the US and Canada — monitor the frontlines.

A dialogue on native elections in areas occupied by pro-Russian rebels.

The restoration of full financial and social hyperlinks between the 2 sides, in order that, for instance, pensions might be paid.

That Ukrainian authorities management be restored over the border with Russia.

The withdrawal of all international forces and mercenaries.

Constitutional reform that would offer some autonomy to the areas of Ukraine’s jap Donbas area now not beneath the central authorities’s management.

Read the full story here.