The latest on the Ukraine-Russia border crisis: Live updates

Ukraine’s Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy, left, visits troopers at a entrance line place in Novoluhanske, Ukraine, on February 19. (Timothy Fadek/Redux for CNN)

A CNN crew and different journalists accompanying Ukraine’s inside minister on a tour of the entrance strains in japanese Ukraine got here beneath mortar hearth Saturday.

No one was injured.

Interior Minister Denys Monastyrskiy sought cowl as a number of mortar rounds landed close by. Shortly after the shelling, he gave interviews to worldwide media in Novoluhanske.

About a dozen mortar rounds landed inside a couple of hundred meters of the group.

Speaking to CNN previous to leaving the realm, Monastyrskiy mentioned, “We spoke with soldiers on the ground. The spirit is incredibly brave and all guys are ready for any scenario.”

He mentioned that it had been his first time beneath hearth. He informed reporters that he was within the automotive en route and so they needed to cease each time they heard shelling and lay on the bottom.

At a information convention later in Kramatorsk, Monastyrskiy was requested by CNN what position Ukraine believed that Russian navy advisers had been taking part in within the preventing within the japanese a part of the nation.

“We have information about the advance of the Russian army along our territory,” he mentioned. “There is also information that certain units of the Wagner PMC have entered our territory. The purpose of the stay is to organize sabotage in our territory.”

Some background: Wagner is a non-public Russian paramilitary pressure that has lengthy been related to the separatists in japanese Ukraine and has additionally deployed to Libya, Syria and the Central African Republic, amongst different nations.

The Russian authorities denies any reference to Wagner or different non-public navy contractors.

Over the previous few days, the Ukrainian armed forces have reported a surge in heavy weapons hearth towards Ukrainian positions alongside what is named the road of contact.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense mentioned that by means of 17:00 native time (10 a.m. ET) Saturday, “70 violations of the ceasefire regime had been recorded by the Russian occupation forces, 60 of which through the use of weapons prohibited by the Minsk agreements.”

The ministry additionally mentioned that two Ukrainian serviceman had been killed and 4 wounded on Saturday.

The Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov repeated in a Facebook put up Saturday that Ukraine had no plans to launch an offensive towards the breakaway regions, as claimed by the leaders of the self-declared Luhansk and Donetsk republics.

“We do not plan any offensives, but we will not allow the firing on the positions of our troops and human settlements with impunity,” Reznikov mentioned.