The laughs keep coming: Our reviewers on festival hits and best jokes

Favourite jokes of the competition Patrick Horan: Newcomer Grace Jarvis speaking a couple of psychologist diagnosing her with narcissism when she was a teen after two weeks of remedy: “I just don’t know who else he wanted me to talk about?”. Also John Cruckshank’s “I’m not meant to get angry” received’t appear humorous out of context however contained multitudes. Digging a Hole was Grace Jarvis’ debut solo present. Credit: Tyson Wray: RAW Comedy joint winner Alexandra Hudson had a fully scorching multi-pronged routine about an vintage statute in Queensland which means it’s technically unlawful to have intercourse along with her as she is deemed mentally impaired as a consequence of her cerebral palsy. I wouldn’t dare try and try to relay through textual content as I’ll little doubt butcher it, however fortunately you’ll have the ability to relive it in all its glory when RAW Comedy is televised later this yr. Keep a watch out. Donna Demaio: Sammy J’s infamous word-mastery leaves the gang (effectively, possibly simply me) eager so as to add Keep it clear (F— track) to their playlist. And Arj Barker expressly walloping Byron Bay is deeply satisfying.

Mikey Cahill: Damien Power’s breaking of the fourth wall by pointing his finger like a sceptre of reality at Millennials, and Cameron James’ mining unhealthy teen poetry for comedy gold. David O’Doherty’s recollection of sharing a beer with a cop in Arctic Irish circumstances as they solved all of the world’s issues. Loading John Bailey: Lou Wall’s humble try to offer away a mattress on Facebook resulted in a criminal offense saga of Hollywood proportions. And an honorable point out to Chimp Cop’s Adam Knox declaring his intention to get intimate with The Thing in no unsure phrases – an abject, good climax to an hour-long joke. One extra present … Patrick Horan: I’m but to see Guy Montgomery’s solo present which has been getting raves, however his distinctive opening night time present set actually bodes effectively. I did witness his consummate internet hosting abilities at his star-studded Friday night time Spelling Bee panel present, which is extremely beneficial.

Tyson Wray: It’s inconceivable to go previous the annual Moosehead Benefit. Held on the ultimate night time of the competition on the Melbourne Town Hall, the key line-up at all times options the crème de la crème of massive title internationals, native heavyweights, rising stars and award winners. Recent years have featured the ilk of Hannah Gadsby, James Acaster, Celia Pacquola, Luke McGregor, Wil Anderson, Adam Hills, David O’Doherty – the checklist goes on. Best of all, all earnings raised from the night go in direction of funding revolutionary and daring comedy for subsequent yr’s competition (this yr, grants have been awarded to Alasdair Tremblay-Birchall and Andy Matthews, Ben Russell and Maggie Looke, Annie Louey, Scout Boxall, Danielle Walker and Gabbi Bolt). As for solo exhibits, I’m crossing fingers and toes that Geraldine Quinn places on an encore of her present Broad, as, though I missed it, I’m listening to nothing however five-star hype. Damien Power and Zoe Coombs Marr are additionally on my must-see-but-haven’t-yet checklist. Scout Boxall was amongst this yr’s recipients of a Moosehead Benefit grant. Credit: Donna Demaio: COVID-19 has had its method with a number of performers over the previous fortnight, together with tremendous comic Melanie Bracewell. Devastated to overlook a slew of exhibits, she goals to squeeze in a number of towards the top of the competition. Go see her joke about eggs. Mikey Cahill: Judging by the bonhomie on the streets, within the bars and bustling venues, Victoria actually loved its booster shot of comedy. In the final days and nights, hit Comedy Republic early then dangle round for the Late Show with a cornucopia of scorching comics. Things are off the cuff and off the hook.