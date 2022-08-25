‘The law is only for those who bow the knee to corruption’ – NGO on murder of whistleblowers | News24

An NGO has spoken out about assaults on whistleblowers.

The organisation bemoaned the assassinations of Babita Deokaran and Lindokuhle Mnguni.

It mentioned those that bow to corruption had been favoured in South Africa.

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), which champions good governance, has spoken out in regards to the assaults on whistleblowers.

The Southern African Institute for Responsive and Accountable Governance (Sairag) highlighted the assassination of Babita Deokaran and the chairperson of the Abahlali baseMjondolo commune, Lindokuhle Mnguni.

This week, Deokaran was remembered in an emotional memorial, one 12 months after she was shot and killed after dropping her little one off at college.

SPECIAL SITE: SILENCED | Why Babita Deokaran was murdered

On Saturday morning, Mnguni, who was a well known KwaZulu-Natal group activist and chief, was shot lifeless.

The chairperson of Sairag, Tseliso Thipanyane, mentioned those that converse “truth to power find ourselves excluded from the protection and benefit of the law”.

READ | ‘We expected more’: Babita Deokaran’s killing and govt’s inaction covers Makhura, Ramaphosa in shame

Thipanyane described Mnguni as a devoted chief within the Cato Manor space of Durban, the place he represented shack dwellers.

He is the third chief of the commune to be assassinated this 12 months.

Mnguni spoke on the funeral of Ayanda Ngila, the Abahlali deputy chairperson, who was murdered on 8 March.

Ngila’s dying was adopted by the assassination of Nokuthula Mabaso on 5 May.

Mabaso, who was described as “another fearless leader”, was attributable to testify in opposition to Ngila’s alleged killer in court docket. She was killed in entrance of her kids by gunmen who shot her six instances.

How secure is your

neighbourhood? Find out through the use of News24’s CrimeCheck

“The ongoing and concerted attempt to destabilise and exterminate Abahlali baseMjondolo illustrates how feared this progressive, grassroots movement is.

“Abahlali has, within the face of fierce resistance, continued to battle for the landless by establishing communes, the place these excluded from the formal economic system have discovered acceptance and inclusion,” Thipanyane said.

He said the communes that Abahlali establish “are really a mannequin of individuals’s energy, the place phrases are meaningless, and actions converse on their behalf”.

READ | Babita Deokaran: She died ‘doing the right thing’ – family remembers whistleblower 1 year later

“Sairag is of the opinion that the continued assassination of leaders of this internationally recognised and revolutionary organisation can’t be something however politically motivated and enabled.

“At a time when human rights defenders and whistleblowers across the country are under attack, it is sadly no surprise that the comrades of Abahlali enjoy no protection or benefit of the law.”

Thipanyane mentioned:

Having famous with disappointment the assaults on the likes Babita Deokaran, the one-year anniversary of whose homicide we commemorated [on Wednesday], Sairag is pressured to conclude that the regulation is just for many who bow the knee to corruption and graft.

Thipanyane lauded Abahlali baseMjondolo’s efforts to battle for land and housing for the poor.

“They have done so in the face of a concerted campaign to stop them and at great cost to themselves and their families. Their bravery and principled stance in the face of death reminds us of those who have gone before and who were willing to make the ultimate sacrifice for the sake of freedom.”

Gauteng well being authorities solely launched an investigation into Deokaran’s work following a News24 probe.

The division has since come below fireplace after the investigation revealed a surprising abuse of state funds, amounting to a whole lot of thousands and thousands of rands.