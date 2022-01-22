The life of a stay-at-home teen wife

Cast your thoughts again to once you have been 18 – you have been most likely partying continuous, determining your first job and navigating your rocky love life. But for Clara Bell, life couldn‘t be more different.

Last year, teenager Clara Bell from Kentucky, married her boyfriend Trey after just two weeks of dating and now considers herself to be a stay-at-home wife.

Although Trey has not disclosed what he does for a living, the 20-year-old revealed on their shared TikTok page that he works 12 hour shifts to support them.

The Sun reported, he joked: “When you work from 9am-9pm and she wakes up at 3pm, goes to TJ Maxx and does her make-up but complains that SHE‘S tired.”

Earlier this year, Clara went viral when she shared a video of a typical “day in her life” – which involves being woken up by their three cats as Trey leaves for work.

She explained: “He leaves pretty early and I make the bed … well, I tried to make the bed but Oswald was in the bed.”

Next, Clara got dressed, did her make-up and hopped in her Jeep to drive to TJ Maxx to browse homeware.

“I was looking for wall art but didn‘t see anything I liked,” she continued. ”So then I went to Aldi to get some groceries because we were running a little bit low. [ …]

“When I got home, I was literally so tired from those two stores so I needed to unwind with some non-alcoholic wine and take a nap.”

After turning on Netflix, Clara says she slept for “about three hours” and cuddled the cats when she woke up.

Once she was up again, the TikTok star, who boasts 275,000 followers, made some burgers for her and Trey – but ended up eating hers before he got home.

Then she put on a load of laundry and put the clean clothes away as her last task for the day.

She captioned the clip: “My job title can also be stay-on-TikTok wife because that’s additionally my job.”

The video sparked fierce debate within the feedback – with some arguing that she was “living the dream” whereas others referred to as it a ”nightmare”.

One replied: “This girl gets it. She made it. She did it. She‘s living all our dreams.”

“I love how realistic it is,” one other added. ”Getting drained from going to love two shops after which placing away soiled laundry. Same queen!”

“Everyone saying they want this,” a 3rd mentioned. ”But dwelling this manner would make me really feel so unfulfilled.”

In response to critics who accused her of being “lazy” and dwelling their ”nightmare”, Clara wrote: ”I get up and get to do no matter I need that day. But perhaps that your nightmare idk ha.”

Looking again on the early days of their relationship, Clara beforehand mentioned: “We spent every day together during that time and got married on the same day that Trey proposed the idea – we eloped.

“Our families didn‘t attend because it was so last minute – it was literally just the two of us. There was a Minister who we had come to the beach with a photographer, but that was it.”

At the time, Clara mentioned her mother and father have been “shocked and confused” as they weren‘t even conscious their daughter had a boyfriend.

However, Clara says they‘ve since come spherical to the thought.

Flash ahead a 12 months and Clara has thrown herself into the position of stay-at-home spouse whereas Trey goes out to work.

This article initially appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission