The Making of Vladimir Putin

His intent, in hindsight, was clear sufficient, many months earlier than the invasion. It appeared so to Mr. Eltchaninoff, the French writer. “The religion of war had installed itself,” he stated. “Putin had replaced the real with a myth.”

But why now? The West, Mr. Putin had lengthy since concluded, was weak, divided, decadent, given over to non-public consumption and promiscuity. Germany had a brand new chief, and France an imminent election. Apartnership with China had been cemented. Poor intelligence persuaded him Russian troops can be greeted as liberators in large swaths of japanese Ukraine, no less than. Covid-19, Mr. Bagger stated, “had given him a sense of urgency, that time was running out.”

Mr. Hollande, the previous president, had a less complicated rationalization: “Putin was drunk on his success. In recent years, he has won enormously.” In Crimea, in Syria, in Belarus, in Africa, in Kazakhstan. “Putin tells himself, ‘I am advancing everywhere. Where am I in retreat? Nowhere!’”

That is now not the case. In a single stroke, Mr. Putin has galvanized NATO, ended Swiss neutrality and German postwar pacifism, united an usually fragmented European Union, hobbled the Russian financial system for years to come back, provoked an enormous exodus of educated Russians and strengthened the very factor he denied had ever existed, in a approach that may show indelible: Ukrainian nationhood. He has been outmaneuvered by the agile and brave Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, a person he mocked.

“He has undone on a coin-flip the achievements of his presidency,” stated Mr. Gabuev, the Carnegie Moscow senior fellow now in Istanbul. For Mr. Hollande, “Mr. Putin has committed the irremediable.”

Certainly it isn’t straightforward to envisage any highway again. President Biden has referred to as Mr. Putin a “brute,” a “war criminal” and a “killer.” Yet the Russian chief retains deep reserves of assist in Russia, and tight management over his safety providers.

That energy corrupts is well-known. An immense distance appears to separate the person who gained over the Bundestag in 2001 with a conciliatory speech and the ranting chief berating the “national traitors” seduced by the West who “can’t do without foie gras, oysters or the so-called gender freedoms,” as he put it in his scum-and-traitors speech this month . If nuclear struggle stays a distant risk, it’s far much less distant than a month in the past — a topic of standard dinner-table conversations throughout Europe as Mr. Putin pursues the “de-Nazification” of a rustic whose chief is Jewish.