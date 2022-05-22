‘The man who murdered the Logies!’: Julia Morris on Tom Gleeson, the Logies and life

Fitz: Your actual breakthrough? JM: Doing Midday with Kerri-Anne. That was superb for me in these day as a result of it acquired me recognized. And then one evening I used to be doing a stand-up with Kitty Flanagan in Balmain, and the chief producer from Full Frontal was in the home, and he approached us after the present and stated, “I’m gonna have someone from the office call you. I want you guys to come to Melbourne and audition because there’s two female spots on Full Frontal”. And that was superb, like, “Well, it’s happening now and it’s never going to stop!” Kerri-Anne Kennerley gave Julia Morris her large break. Credit:WireImage Fitz: And it by no means has stopped. You then did eight years within the UK, and roughly got here residence with a husband. JM: Yes, I met Dan by means of some pals and after I was doing stand-up on the Edinburgh Festival. And I believed, “Oh my God, I’ve got to kiss you.” And then – clearly after the primary in a single day romance … no judgment – we began relationship straightaway, acquired married in Vegas a number of years later and had two child ladies!

Fitz: Little understanding that superstardom was simply not far away … JM: Yes! Winning the primary Celebrity Apprentice after I was in my early 40s actually helped. I used to be solid per week earlier than which sort of possibly leads me to imagine any individual else dropped out however who cares? And off I went and received, and with that ever extra alternatives got here my means. Fitz: Did you need to do a display take a look at along with your subsequent co-host on Celebrity Apprentice, Chris Brown? I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out of Here! hosts Dr Chris Brown and Julia Morris. Credit:Network Ten JM: No, we had offered on the Logies the 12 months earlier than, and that set issues ablaze. Then it was sort of full steam forward as a result of I’d seen the present within the UK and I cherished it deeply and I believed that’s going to be a enjoyable one to work on. And I used to be proper.

Fitz: Are you and Dr Brown very shut off-screen, too, or is all of it for the cameras? JM: It’s not all for the cameras. We get on superbly like siblings that adore one another, however we see one another not often. So there’ll be little textual content messages by means of the 12 months. But like I wouldn’t break bread with my beloved physician till we’re again in Africa after which we go like a home on hearth. Fitz: Now, Julia, to get the ladies’s magazines behind your push for the Gold Logie, we’d like you to make some informal apart about a few of the celebrities on I’m a Celebrity that may result in entrance pages: “Julia Morris! My clash with Warnie!” kind of factor. JM: Ah, expensive Warnie. He was superb in it and created one of the vital spellbinding moments of tv that I’ve ever seen when he held a spider, you realize, though he had a correct phobia, however he did it for the remainder of the crew. He simply, you realize, he confirmed the man that he was There’s no hiding within the jungle. And the truth that he would do it! He wished to make his children snort … Fitz: How ’bout Bernard Tomic? How did you go together with him?

JM: When he arrived, I believed that is gonna be superb for this younger man. There is a pleasant man in there, however he struggled from the primary. He had by no means been tenting in his life. He simply labored, labored, labored on his tennis, and I believe as soon as he acquired in there, he was identical to, “What am I doing here?” and he walked out the following day! Fitz: Well, who did you’re keen on most? Think ladies’s magazines. Throw them one thing they will work with, a tiny off-hand remark they will blow up into one thing big. Loading JM: Well, the individual we might all aspire to be extra like was Miguel Maestre. He was simply tremendous enjoyable with such a brilliant high-octane character which I actually associated to. Everyone did. He’s superb. But he had a whole lot of generosity for others. He had a whole lot of persistence. And the opposite factor was, he appeared by no means to remember that he was on digital camera. He wasn’t faking it. He simply relaxed into it. And I additionally cherished Freddie Flintoff as properly, nevertheless it’s very troublesome for me to decide on between my infants. Fitz: Cut. That will generate no less than a month’s value of canopy tales. Speaking of girls’s magazines although, I did see a narrative lately that your marriage had sadly damaged up? None of my rattling enterprise in fact, however are you okay?

JM: Yes. It was in direction of the top of COVID lockdown. I believe the 2 of us, Peter, had been at that stage the place we simply thought “What are we doing? This is not it? Where has the happy bit gone?” And I believe I simply stated to him, “You know, I love you, but I don’t want this”, and he goes “Oh my God, exactly. That’s how I feel, but I didn’t know how to say it, I didn’t want to hurt you”. But we’re in an excellent place with one another and our daughters, which is actually good as a result of we additionally made the choice that there is no such thing as a level breaking as much as cease the preventing in the event you’re going to maintain preventing. But it wasn’t preventing, simply couple of smart-arses going arduous, continuous. So one thing needed to change. Some of this 12 months’s Gold Logie nominees: Karl Stefanovic, Julia Morris, Hamish Blake, Tom Gleeson, Sonia Kruger and Ray Meagher. Fitz: Ok, let’s begin bagging the opposite nominees, and get that a part of the marketing campaign going. JM: (Laughing.) How’s this? All the boys which are nominated have already got a Gold Logies. None of the ladies have! Fitz: Excellent. Misogyny, writ giant. And Tom Gleeson has been the bloody carry-over champion for 3 years now, so we will eradicate him.

JM: You’re proper, Tom is “the man who murdered the Logies!” Fitz: What about Hamish? Can we get a slogan going? “It will be lamish, if you give it to Hamish”? JM: Yes! How very dare all of them be so proficient. Loading Fitz: What about Sonia Kruger. She frightens me. I all the time really feel like she doesn’t endure fools gladly, and mine is within the steadiness. Does she frighten you?

JM: She doesn’t as a result of I’ve recognized her since we had been 17. We had been in theatre teams collectively. But there’s one other tremendous thrilling factor is to be ladies properly into our 50s contending for these nominations – that’s fairly kickass. And then there’s Melissa Leong. She’s beautiful not simply her expertise, however for her lips. She’s simply so superb on MasterChef, an beautiful wordsmith, and an beautiful human so I actually am very upset about that. Fitz: Enough. You’re meant to be slicing the others down, not constructing them up. Win, lose or draw, what’s the longer term maintain for you? JM: I need to completely Betty White the shit out of it. I’m simply gonna be Betty White and be round without end. I’m ready now the place I don’t need to take as a lot work as I’ve needed to prior to now, and possibly I can discover extra of the work/life steadiness they discuss, however all I actually need to do is maintain going as a result of I like it all! Joke of the Week In late 1996, simply after Bill Clinton had crushed Bob Dole within the presidential election however earlier than the inauguration, Bill and Hillary are within the presidential motorcade simply leaving Little Rock Arkansas, heading again to that city’s airport, the place Airforce One is awaiting to take them again to Washington. As they go by a tiny, dingy little storage on the sting of city, simply as nightfall falls, Hillary factors it out and says, “You see that garage, Bill? I used to go out with the man that owns that garage.” Wryly amused, the president chortles and says, “That is amazing, Hillary! Just think, if you had married him, you’d be the wife of a garage proprietor.” “No, Bill,” Hillary says firmly. “If I’d married him, he’d be president.”

Tweet of the Week ”If he wants an erotic cartoonist, I’m at his disposal.” @Albo an Italian artist of vulgar bent and intent, who’s steadily mistaken for Anthony Albanese on social media, as instructed to Crikey. Quotes of the Week “The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq …” – President George W Bush in a speech attacking Vladmir Putin this week. He corrected himself and stated, ruefully, “I mean, of Ukraine.”

“Prime Minister, you said at your launch on Sunday that you saved the country. You don’t hold a hose, you weren’t in your tinnie plucking people off rooftops, you weren’t doing 16-hour days in PPE on COVID wards, you didn’t get enough vaccines soon enough, you didn’t get enough RATs so that we could finally have a holiday interstate for Christmas, and China is set up, based in the Solomons. Do you think maybe you slightly over egged the part about saving the country?” – Tracy Grimshaw’s opening query to the PM on Wednesday night. “This, this is a tragedy anyway, you look at it. Whatever the outcome of the inquiry, it is a tragedy. But it’s clear that, in the interest of justice, there has to be a further public inquiry that is open, transparent, fair and efficient. This has been a difficult decision but, in the end, I think there was no other option but to have some kind of a review chance for Ms Folbigg given the way the scientific evidence has emerged, and the nature of this scientific evidence.” – NSW Attorney-General Mark Speakman saying that there might be a brand new public inquiry into the conviction of Kathleen Folbigg. “Nothing less than halting the serious erosion of our shared democratic principles is at stake. There must be conferred upon that commission a broad jurisdiction and strong investigative powers, including the power to hold public hearings, and respond to bona fide complaints from the public, so that serious or systemic corruption and misconduct can be adequately investigated and exposed.” – From an open letter by 31 former judges concerning the want for a nationwide integrity fee and warning that Australians danger being uncovered to the “corrupt exercise of power” if parliament doesn’t act to create a federal ICAC. “The last two-and-a-half years have been frustrating dealing with shoulder injuries day-in, day-out. It’s the stuff away from the pool that affects me; I can’t sleep on my shoulders, driving, drinking coffee, everything, lifting my shoulders above my head. If it was just the two or four hours a day I was in the pool it would be fine. But you just can’t get away from them. I’m turning 24 next month but I feel like I’m 40 most days.” – Swimmer Kyle Chalmers, the freestyle nice who received 100m gold in Rio and silver in Tokyo, with an unflinching perception into the bodily toll exacted by elite swimming, saying he’s ready for a life the place he can’t raise his arms above his head on account of his burned-out shoulders. “I wasn’t expecting or prepared to be at the summit with mum. We’d kind of convinced ourselves that it just wasn’t possible.” – Melbourne teenager Gabby Kanizay, 19, who this week turned the youngest Australian to climb Mount Everest, reaching the summit along with her mom, Jane.

“The community has spoken on this issue. There is no reason to delay it anymore.” – NSW Deputy Nationals chief Bronnie Taylor saying that the voluntary assisted dying legal guidelines ought to go the state’s parliament unchanged. They did, on Thursday. “I have never been this disappointed in the political arena.” – Gold Coast mayor Tom Tate after the house affairs minister, Karen Andrews, wrote an open letter to residents of the Gold Coast suburb Palm Beach saying she had requested federal city infrastructure minister Paul Fletcher oppose any federal funding for the fourth stage of the town’s gentle rail challenge – a proposed extension from Burleigh Heads to Coolangatta – however not mentioning that the sunshine rail enlargement would run straight previous an funding property she co-owns along with her husband. “We would never make it free, but if there’s economic modelling there that suggests that a reduction in public transport fares would see a massive increase in usage and therefore a gross increase in revenues, well, then that’s something that obviously I would have a discussion [about] with cabinet colleagues. I would love to see the masses of the usage of public transport increase, which would obviously improve revenue.” – NSW Transport Minister David Elliott saying that he’s open to contemplating cheaper public transport fares if it helped increase patronage after revelations of rising monetary pressures on the community. “Sorry, go on. I don’t want to interrupt you, David, please go on.” – Tanya Plibersek to Insiders’ host David Speers when he interrupted her as soon as too usually. “You should hang your head in shame, Shark. I went to the memorial service of Jack Newton [the Australian player] yesterday and was surrounded by true professional golfers who believe in loyalty and history. GFY Shark.” – Wayne Grady, who performed with Greg Norman for Australia on a number of events, in an epic rant on social media, criticising his one-time good friend for fronting the Saudis’ bid to interact in “sportswashing” – placing billions of {dollars} to launch a brand new golf championship overhaul the highest of the skilled male sport.