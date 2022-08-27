The Melisizwe Brothers shares plans to host follow-up activities this year

The content material initially appeared on: NBC SVG

Members of the Canadian-based Vincentian musical group, the Melisizwe Brothers are planning to host follow-up actions this 12 months, following the success of their simply concluded month-long summer time programme throughout the nation.

The programme is meant to encourage extra younger individuals to succeed in for his or her goals.

Father of the Brothers Mark James informed NBC News, that there’s an abundance of expertise right here in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the group will proceed on its quest to seek out and strengthen expertise among the many nation’s youth, to make sure that extra Vincentians can profit from the worldwide leisure trade.

Mr. James additionally outlined a number of the areas to be coated within the upcoming months

