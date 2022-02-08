The Michelin star chef blazing a trail for sustainable gastronomy

Located 30 kilometers (19 miles) outdoors of Slovenia’s capital Ljubljana, the restaurant has an abundance of contemporary produce in its gardens and surrounding forests. It is from right here that 80% of the menu’s substances are sourced and dishes are impressed.

“Our philosophy of getting products in the restaurant is very simple,” says proprietor and head chef Luka Košir. “When we start to develop a dish, we check our gardens, what grows there. We check the forest, what is growing in the forest.”

Košir believes you will need to have an intimate understanding of the place his produce comes from. For his meats, he depends on native producers within the area, and in 2013 he opened his personal natural duck farm. “It’s very important, I think, for each chef not to lose this feeling of how your products come to the table or how somebody has to produce it so that you can serve it,” says Košir.

This strategy to cooking has paid off, and in 2021 Grič was awarded a Michelin Star. Grič was additionally acknowledged with a Michelin Green Star for the restaurant’s position in blazing a path for a extra sustainable restaurant business — one thing he hopes will probably be replicated by others.