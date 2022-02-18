“The missing piece of feminism” – the long road to menstrual justice in Latin America – Latin America Reports

More than a organic occasion, menstruation is a cultural phenomenon with profound penalties for individuals who menstruate by way of finance, work, and training. There are nonetheless round 500 million individuals globally who lack the data to ensure their very own well being and well-being throughout menstruation, in response to the International Federation of Gynaecology and Obstetrics.

Few international locations have made menstrual merchandise tax-free – many nonetheless tax them as luxurious gadgets – however these which have include Kenya, Australia, Canada, India, South Africa and Rwanda. In 2020, Scotland turned the primary nation on the planet to unanimously move laws offering free of charge and common entry to menstrual administration merchandise, together with tampons and pads. Even within the European Union, the much-discussed ‘luxury item’ tax on tampons will solely be abolished this yr, after years of campaigns and stress.

In Latin America, nearly all of international locations nonetheless cost VAT on menstrual merchandise, with exceptions like Nicaragua and Colombia, which was the primary nation within the area to abolish the tax on tampons and menstrual towels in 2018 – although the controversy continues on menstrual cups. The Mexican authorities have proposed its abolition for this yr.

Colombia has a robust observe report: in 2019, the Constitutional Court dominated that it was a related situation for the general public agenda, particularly obliging Bogotá to supply menstrual merchandise to individuals residing on the streets. Comfama (Caja de Compensación Familiar de Antioquia) not too long ago launched a subsidy programme to extend entry to training and menstrual merchandise. Around 15% of ladies in Colombia have financial boundaries to managing to their menstruation, and in August final yr, 683,000 Colombian girls had been unable to entry menstrual hygiene merchandise attributable to lack of cash.

Faced with this, grassroots teams have their work minimize out for them, however many are decided to supply assets and training to younger individuals throughout the nation – and decided to take the dialog additional than simply being about merchandise and suppies. ‘Princesas Menstruantes’ (menstruating princesses) is an training group which has been working within the subject for 15 years, doing intensive subject analysis to research the most effective methods to have interaction and educate youth throughout Colombia – and elevating consciousness properly past statistics round entry to merchandise.

“The response is not to give a towel, the response is to ask why that woman doesn’t have enough to buy one. It’s a bigger question, a deeper analysis – it goes much further. We want a transformation of narratives, a curriculum, not just this question of whether or not there are supplies,” Carolina Ramírez, Creator of Princesas Menstruantes, tells me.

Menstruation has been approached from a medical perspective, Carolina tells me, neglecting psycho-emotional and socio-cultural, in addition to financial and environmental points. Stigma and prejudices surrounding gender and menstruation have influenced the menstrual expertise and the train of elementary rights, cementing and reinforcing discrimination and exclusion.

“It’s considered specifically reproductive and sanitary – treated like a problem of public health – something to be “cleaned” or “sanitized”. All these phrases indicate a conception of menstruation as a foul, soiled blood,” she says.

The group began with a easy statement: there have been no kids’s books on this situation.

“So we wrote one – ‘Menstruating Princesses’ – we wanted to challenge the idea of what a princess was – that European idea – women who are without body hair, who don’t menstruate. We started to develop teaching and storytelling – even a board game.”

“Feminism – it was missing a piece: menstruation. When we manage to break that silence, it opens other doors too.” Carolina Ramírez, Creator of Princesas Menstruantes

Approaching from a social enterprise angle are WAM Bienestar, who promote sustainable products and run workshops for 8- to 30-year-olds: they observed the identical factor taking place of their training work – that the taboos and myths across the menstrual cycle feed into deeper cycles of oppression and gender-based violence.

“It’s an issue of machismo – deeply rooted misogyny, I feel that the more deeply-rooted the taboos, the more physical violence against the body: the more machista the culture, the bigger the aversion to female sexuality, menstruation – and women’s bodies,” Juliana Orrego tells me.

The taboo of speaking about menstruation is current throughout Colombia– rural and concrete – she says, however the specifics of the myths can differ broadly: that you could’t maintain a child, or prepare dinner, or minimize your hair whereas menstruating.

“But there are a lot of obstacles – nobody talks at home, there’s shame and silence. That shame is very limiting.”

As properly because the cultural, financial, and organic parts, the ecological component is more and more taking centre stage, and with it the menstrual cup and washable pads like these which WAM promote – and that are a part of Comfama’s subsidy programme.

“The cup was also a way into education: using a cup makes you get to know your body, where things are, how things feel,” Juliana tells me, although the menstrual cup presents its personal cultural challenges in some locations. “There are people who think that using a cup is a loss of virginity: we teach about the hymen, about what virginity is – a social concept more than anything.”

While there’s resistance to training and open communication – from spiritual teams particularly – it’s clear that steps are being taken in the proper route, and {that a} dialog is opening up regionwide.

“The taboo is a spiderweb – we have to remove it thread by thread in order to clear the windows,” Carolina says.