‘The moment I was traded, Virat Kohli messaged me- you’re going to play all games’ – Hashal Patel on former skipper’s motivation

Harshal Patel was the most effective bowler of IPL 2021 bagging 32 scalps from 15 video games and performed an instrumental position in serving to the Royal Challengers Bangalore make back-to-back playoff appearances. It must be famous that Harshal’s tally of 32 wickets is the joint-highest within the historical past of the event together with Caribbean all-rounder Dwayne Bravo who had registered the identical variety of scalps within the 2013 season.

Despite his excellent performances, the Purple Cap holder has not been retained by RCB and might be going beneath the hammer in the course of the IPL 2022 mega public sale subsequent week. Ahead of the two-day occasion, the 31-year-old has revealed how his former skipper Virat Kohli had inspired him when he was traded to the Bengaluru-based franchise within the IPL 2021 public sale. He talked about the then captain had assured him that he would get to function in all of the video games.

Virat Kohli gave me a variety of confidence, says Harshal Patel

“I looked at it as a great opportunity. Every time something like this happens, there’s uncertainty. You can hope for the best and see how you can contribute best. The moment I was traded, Virat messaged me saying, “You’re going to play all the games.” That gave me a variety of confidence – that right here’s a captain who’s supplying you with that assurance. I had sufficient confidence that if I received alternatives, I’d benefit from it,” mentioned Harshal Patel whereas chatting with ESPNCricinfo.

Even although the three-time finalists made a tough resolution of parting methods with Patel, he has mentioned that one shouldn’t get carried away by such issues and take it personally however, a person ought to attempt onerous and provides his finest as an alternative of desirous about the outcomes.

“I always believe whatever happens in the IPL, whether someone retains you or lets you go, you shouldn’t take it personally. Those decisions aren’t taken based on whether they like you as a person or not. It’s all about how you can contribute in that set-up, and if they felt you can’t contribute the way they want you to, then you’re not valuable to them anymore and you’re being traded to a team that has asked for you and has a role for you”, he mentioned.

It could be attention-grabbing to see which workforce could be roping within the promising bowler within the subsequent week’s IPL 2022 mega auction or whether or not he might be again in the identical workforce that had launched him within the first place.