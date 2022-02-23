‘The most dangerous moment for Europe security in a generation’ Stoltenberg

The NATO-Ukraine Commission met in Brussels on Tuesday (22 February) for a rare assembly to handle the safety scenario in and round Ukraine.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned Moscow’s resolution to acknowledge the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk folks’s Republic. He counseled the Ukraine for exhibiting restraint within the face of Russian aggression and described it as a disaster created by Russia alone.

Ukraine has obtained robust political assist, monetary help and assist from some allies in offering tools to assist Ukraine defend itself.

“NATO is resolute and united in its determination to protect and defend all allies. In the last weeks, allies have deployed 1000s of more troops to eastern part of the alliance and placed more on standby. We have over 100 jets at high alert and there are more than 120 allied ships at the sea from the high north to the Mediterranean,” Stoltenberg stated.

“We will continue to do whatever is necessary to shield the Alliance from aggression. NATO allies and the rest of the international community warned there would be a high cost if Russia carried out further aggressive actions against Ukraine. I welcome the economic sanctions announced today by many NATO allies, and the decision by the German government that it cannot certify the North Stream to pipeline.”

