The most expensive Lego in SA includes Star Wars sets and a scale Titanic – that cost over R10,000

Lego is a toy that is survived a number of generations and is not only for children.

The firm has created a distinct segment attraction amongst adults and collectors who purchase units for upwards of R10,000.

Most high-end Lego units are Star Wars-themed, however different dear buys embrace a Titanic scale mannequin, Caterpillar bulldozer, and luxurious vehicles.

Investing in Lego is not precisely going to assist your retirement.

But choosing the right set may make you a couple of grand – in case you do not break the seal, and know what to search for.

These are the most costly Lego units at the moment on the market in South Africa.

In 2020, Danish firm Lego generated a web revenue of more than R23 billion. The firm has survived an expired patent, improve in competitors, near-bankruptcy, and the rise of video and cellular video games to stay one of many world’s largest toy corporations.

It hasn’t all been plain crusing, although. After a monetary disaster within the early 2000s, the household behind Lego sold Legoland in a determined bid to remain afloat. The as soon as family-run enterprise ultimately modified its administration construction, minimize unprofitable units, streamlined its manufacturing of assorted items, and began licensing merchandise alongside huge film releases.

Today, lots of the most costly and sought-after Lego units are based mostly on a franchise or recognised model: Star Wars, Harry Potter, numerous luxurious or nostalgic automobiles, and an growing variety of historic sights.

Investing in Lego

According to the founding father of an official South African Lego retailer Kiddiwinks, Bryony Poulter, Lego units, and even particular person items, generally improve in worth, significantly units that comprise distinctive items or characters.

“The more uncommon a piece, the more it drives up the value. A great example is the Lego goat, which has only ever been in one set – Mill Village Raid.”

According to Poulter, a second-hand goat can promote for R1,500 – which is greater than the price of the unique set.

Poulter says Lego Ideas, Creator Expert, and a few Technic units are at all times good choices for buyers.

“This is because the demand for these sets usually remains for several years after they’re retired by The Lego Group, particularly given the collectability of them,” Poulter says.

Poulter says within the retail market, Lego normally units costs based mostly on piece depend, dimension, and licensing. She additionally factors out that there is not normally a noticeable worth variation for units that require a brand new piece mould, which is shocking given {that a} new mould can allegedly cost over R3 million.

The secondhand Lego market can be a preferred place for collectors and buyers, the place Poulter says the value is sort of at all times based mostly on availability as soon as Lego retires the set.

“If a set was released in limited quantities, it will have a higher resale value. Good examples of this are the Lego collectable Minifigures and Lego Super Mario Character Packs. Some series release with only one or two of a particular Minifigure or character, which immediately drives up the resell value of so-called ‘chase Minifigures'”.

If you are seeking to choose up a high-end secondhand Lego set, Poulter has some recommendation.

“The box condition is very important in looking to purchase a set for investment, so it is best to purchase from a retailer that values and looks after the boxes too,” she says.

These are the most costly Lego units at the moment on the market in South Africa:

Bugatti Chiron – R7,299 each

The Lego Bugatti Chiron is constantly one of many costlier new Lego units you may discover in South Africa – in case you can. As with the true factor, getting your fingers on considered one of these Bugattis is not simple, which is probably why it is 17% costlier than it was two years in the past.

Ewok Village – R7,450

This Lego recreation of the Ewoks’ forest dwelling is on the cheaper of the high-end Star Wars units. It options numerous “functions”, together with a secret Lightsaber stash, spider internet, elevating throne, and catapults. There’s simply one left in stock at Kiddiwinks, which continues to be sealed in its field, and it is 25% costlier than it was in 2019.

Harry Potter The Hogwarts Castle – R7,499

The Lego Harry Potter units have been among the many hottest licensed units for the corporate – and that is the most costly of them obtainable in South Africa. It’s a 6,000 piece recreation of Hogwarts Castle and contains 4 Minifigures and 27 Microfigures.

Slave I – R7,999

This Slave I mannequin is one other uncommon merchandise within the Kiddiwinks Vault, the place collectors promote objects by way of the web platform. The set includes a rotating cockpit, wings for touchdown and flight modes, shooters, and hidden blasters and is a well-liked merchandise for Lego Star Wars collectors.

App-Controlled Cat D11 Bulldozer – R7,999

You can management this Lego Technic Cat bulldozer with an app, and it is one of many costlier new units at the moment on the market in South Africa through Great Yellow Brick. Like the true Cat bulldozer, this mannequin has modular sections and options a big observe that may be tightened and loosened. Lego says the set will permit adults to get pleasure from “quality me time focusing on their passion”.

Colosseum – R8,799

If you favour journey and historical past over films and development, this 9,036 piece Colosseum mannequin could also be a extra appropriate Lego buy. At the time of its launch in November 2020, it was the largest ever Lego construct, and as soon as full, the architectural mannequin measures 27cm, 52cm vast, and 59cm deep.

Titanic – R 10,799

This genuine Titanic set is an actual 1:200 scale mannequin. A cross-section reveals inside particulars of the ship, just like the eating room, grand staircase, boiler room, and cabins throughout the courses. There are over 9,000 items to suit collectively and accomplished it is greater than 1.3 metres lengthy and 44cm excessive, which matches some technique to justify its R11k price ticket.

Imperial Star Destroyer – R12,499

With this mannequin of the Imperial Star Destroyer, you possibly can “build and display an icon of the Galactic Empire”. The set has over 4,700 items and is a extremely collectable, hard-to-find merchandise for critical Star Wars followers.

AT-AT – R13,999

Lego launched the Star Wars All Terrain Armoured Transport, or AT-AT, in November 2021, and it immediately turned one of the vital costly new units in the marketplace. The build-and-display mannequin options posable head and legs, rotating and recoiling cannons, and a bomb-drop hatch, amongst different particulars true Star Wars followers might respect. It’s one other extremely collectable Lego Star Wars set more likely to maintain its worth for a couple of years to return.

Millennium Falcon – R15,499

The Star Wars Millennium Falcon launched in 2017 and has an official retail worth of round R12,000. The common reseller’s worth is now nearer to R13,500. But even in case you’re prepared to fork out that sort of cash, monitoring down a set of what was as soon as the newest, most detailed made by Lego is hard. Kiddiwinks and Great Yellow Brick promote this set for between R13,999 and R15,499 when in inventory, however prior to now, it is gone for as a lot as R18,000.

