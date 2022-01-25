The most in-demand jobs in Spain in 2022

One of the most important challenges for individuals who wish to transfer to Spain is discovering the precise job which can assist them additional their careers.

It’s simpler for EU nationals as they benefit from the freedom of motion to simply reside and work in Spain, whereas for third-country nationals getting a job right here relies upon in lots of instances on the possible employer not discovering an acceptable EU candidate for the place (although Spain has just made it easier for Spanish companies to hire workers from outside of the EU).

READ ALSO: The visas Americans need to live and work in Spain

But who’re the job candidates which are most sought-after in Spain and the talents that would make sure that you get the job as a foreigner, even when your Spanish isn’t as much as scratch but and even if you happen to want a piece visa for Spain?

International job search engine LinkedIn has printed an inventory of the 20 jobs that in accordance with their information are most in demand in Spain in 2022, with larger development over the previous 5 years than every other positions marketed.

It’s an inventory that’s dominated by tech-related positions, which displays how the work market is altering (this is our last list of non-tech related jobs that are in demand in Spain).

Here is the highest 20 record, together with the core expertise required for every place, the cities in Spain the place most of those jobs are and the specified expertise for candidates.

Site Reliability Engineer (Ingeniero/a de fiabilidad del sitio)

Required expertise: Ansible, Docker, Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Cities with essentially the most contracts : Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Palma de Mallorca

Average years of prior expertise: 9.6

Business growth consultant (Responsable de desarrollo de negocio)

Required expertise: Salesforce, Business Development, Lead Generation

Cities with essentially the most contracts : Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Valencia

Average years of prior expertise: 5.6

Cloud Architect (Arquitecto/a de sistemas en la nube)

Most frequent expertise: Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, Cloud Computing

Cities with essentially the most contracts: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Alicante

Average years of prior expertise: 13

Machine Learning Engineer (ingeniero de aprendizaje automático)

Required expertise: Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Data Science

Cities with essentially the most contracts: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia

Average years of expertise: 5.2 years

Cybersecurity Specialist (experto/a en ciberseguridad)

Required Skills: Cybersecurity, Ethical Hacking, Information Security

Cities with essentially the most contracts: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Seville

Average years of expertise: 8.3 years

Software Application Engineer (Ingeniero/a de aplicaciones)

Core Skills: Java, Eclipse, SQL

Cities with essentially the most contracts: Madrid, Zaragoza, Alicante

Average years of expertise: 5.5 years

Clinical Trial Manager (Responsable de ensayos clínicos)

Required Skills: Good Clinical Practice, Clinical Trial Management System, Oncology

Cities with essentially the most contracts: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia

Average years of expertise: 9.6 years

Infrastructure Engineer (Ingeniero/a de infraestructura)

Required expertise: Amazon Web Services, Ansible, Infrastructure

Cities with essentially the most contracts: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia

Average years of expertise: 9.4 years

Supply Chain Planning Manager (Responsable de cadena de suministro)

Required expertise: Supply Chain Management, SAP Products, Production Planning

Cities with essentially the most contracts: Barcelona, ​​Madrid, Toledo

Average years of expertise: 5.8 years

Clinical website specialist

Required expertise: good scientific follow, scientific analysis, oncology

Cities with essentially the most contracts: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​environment of Madrid

Average years of expertise: 9.7 years

Mortgage Loan Officer (Agente hipotecario)

Required expertise: Home Loans, Residential Mortgages, Refinancing

Cities with essentially the most contracts: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Alicante

Average years of expertise: 7.4 years

User Experience Researcher

Required expertise: Usability, User Centered Design, Wireframing

Cities with essentially the most contracts: Barcelona, ​​Madrid, La Coruña

Average years of expertise: 9.3 years

Back-end Developer (Desarrollador/a back-end)

Required expertise: Git, Docker, MongoDB

Cities with essentially the most contracts: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia

Average years of expertise: 7 years

Sustainability supervisor (Responsable de sostenibilidad)

Required expertise: Sustainable Development, Sustainability Reporting, Consulting

Cities with essentially the most hires: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Seville

Average years of expertise: 6.5 years

Data Engineer (Ingeniero/a de datos)

Required expertise: Apache Spark, Scala, Hadoop

Cities with essentially the most hires: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Seville

Average years of expertise: 7.2 years

Strategic Planning Manager (Responsable de planificación estratégica)

Required expertise: Business Strategy, Digital Transformation, Management Consulting

Cities with essentially the most hires: Madrid, Barcelona

Average years of expertise: 7.8 years

Customer Relationship Management Analyst

Required expertise: Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics CRM, SQL

Cities with essentially the most contracts: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Malaga

Average years of expertise: 6 years

Talent Acquisition Specialist (Técnico/a de selección de private or reculatador)

Required expertise: Recruiting, Talent Management, LinkedIn Recruiter

Cities with essentially the most contracts: Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia

Average years of expertise: 5.1 years

Software Account Executive (Ejecutivo/a de cuentas de software program)

Required expertise : Solution Selling, SaaS, Enterprise Software

Cities with essentially the most contracts: Madrid, Barcelona

Average years of expertise : 12.7 years

Mechanical Supervisor (Supervisor/a mecánico/a)

Required expertise: Project Engineering, Inspection, AutoCAD

Cities with essentially the most contracts: Huelva, Cáceres, Seville

Average years of expertise: 11.7 years

READ ALSO: