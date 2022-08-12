Europe
The most striking images from this week’s top stories
This week the final supermoon of the 12 months made stargazers completely satisfied; the continuing drought impacted greater than 60% of the EU and UK; France broiled in its fourth heatwave this summer season as a whole bunch of acres burned; whereas wildfires in Portugal grew bigger, regardless of the efforts of firefighters within the floor and dropping water from the air.
This is how these and different tales final week have been captured by photojournalists world wide: