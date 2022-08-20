Europe

The most striking images from this week’s top stories

This week Europe as soon as once more was going through excessive climate occasions, a combat towards catastrophic wildfires continued whereas some areas had been experiencing long-awaited rainfall and thunderstorms bringing solely a short lived aid to the recent climate circumstances.

In Ukraine, residential areas had been by Russian strikes because the warfare inched in direction of it is grim six month anniversary. 

Many London passengers needed to change their plans as unions went on strike once more over job cuts, pay and circumstances. 

Here’s how these tales, and others, had been captured final week by photojournalists round Europe.

A forest burns throughout a wildfire close to Altura, jap Spain. August 9, 2022Alberto Saiz/AP Photo
Thomas Coex/AFP
Part of the Guadiana river has dried up and given solution to dry land beneath the Puente de la Mesta medieval bridge in Villarta de los Montes, in Extremadura, Spain. August 16Thomas Coex/AFP
NICOLAS TUCAT Nicolas Tucat/AFP
{A photograph} reveals a thunderstorm above the pond of Perols, southern France,. August 16, 2022NICOLAS TUCAT Nicolas Tucat/AFP
Andrii Marienko/AP Photo
Ukrainian girls hug in entrance of a constructing destroyed throughout a missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine. August 18, 2022Andrii Marienko/AP Photo
Nina Lyashonok/AP Photo
A view of buildings of native resort destroyed following current Russian missile assaults in Odesa area, Ukraine. August 18, 2022.Nina Lyashonok/AP Photo
Frank Augstein/AP Photo
Piccadilly line trains sit of their depot as members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) strike over jobs, pay and pensions in London. August 19, 2022.Frank Augstein/AP Photo
Holle Adams/AFP
Passengers queue for busses outdoors Victoria Station London, as strike motion on Buses, National Rail and London Underground impacts providers. August 19, 2022Holle Adams/AFP
Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo
Andrea Barnaba of Italy competes throughout first spherical of Men’s 27m excessive diving on the European swimming championships, in Rome, August 18, 2022Gregorio Borgia/AP Photo



