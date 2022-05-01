The Mysterious Case of Marina O.

For a couple of moments, Ovsyannikova’s protest was beamed into properties round Moscow and central Russia. Then, the digital camera minimize away. Ovsyannikova was detained, taken to a big police station inside the state tv studio advanced often known as Ostankino, earlier than being moved half a mile to the key police division inside Moscow’s Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy, a big park with exhibition halls identified by its acronym VDNKh, the place she was held for the following 14 hours.

It was after what appeared like infinite questioning, within the wee hours of the morning, that her interrogator mentioned: “Let’s drink a cup of tea. Let’s eat some blini. Everyone’s hungry,” Ovsyannikova recounted.

As any foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin would have warned Ovsyannikova, were they still alive to do so: When a Russian safety officer affords you an Earl Grey and a snack, don’t say sure. But Ovsyannikova was new to the dissident recreation and unprepared for what lay forward of her.

She drank the tea.

Saved by Macron

Most guests to Moscow’s Exhibition of Achievements of National Economy are greeted by an iconic 78-foot-high statue of the “Worker and Kolkhoz Woman” and different Soviet-era relics. But Ovsyannikova noticed the advanced’s true Stalinist legacy.

But Ovsyannikova bought to admire VDNKh’s true Stalinist legacy, buried deep inside its partitions.

“All the journalists were looking for me, all the lawyers. They were looking for me in Ostankino, where there’s a large police department. But the fact that there’s a police department at the exhibition center — no journalists knew about that. It’s a secret department, a small police station, and that’s where they took me.”

“It wasn’t the dungeons of Lubyanka,” she mentioned, referring to the scary headquarters of the Federal Security Service (FSB) of the Russian Federation, the successor to the Soviet Union’s KGB. “There weren’t any handcuffs, they didn’t torture me.”

Still, her interrogators weren’t messing round.

“They didn’t leave me alone for a second. If someone had to leave the room, a different person came in and was with me the whole time. I didn’t know, I’ve never been interrogated, so I asked, ‘Why are you following me even to the toilet?’”

Ovsyannikova was primarily interrogated by two males, she instructed me in our dialog — one taking the lead, the opposite serving to out. Both have been of their mid-30s, neither significantly imposing, and he or she had the sensation they have been lackeys finishing up another person’s bidding.

“This was not some kind of skillful interrogator from Lubyanka who is super intelligent, who is immersed in the political world,” she mentioned. The most important inquisitor was “such an ordinary average Joe.”

As the boys questioned her, their telephones saved ringing. Ovsyannikov might hear them discuss with their higher-ups, who instructed them how the world was responding to Ovsyannikova’s protest and subsequent disappearance as they debated what sort of expenses to deliver in opposition to her.

“The situation was constantly changing. … The interrogator was saying, ‘Oh, will this be administrative charges? No, it’s criminal, we’ll put you in jail,’” Ovsyannikova mentioned. “They were watching for my reaction, and for the reactions from the international community.”

The first large second got here when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked Ovsyannikova for her protest in his nightly address simply after 2 a.m. — saying he was grateful “specifically to the lady who entered the studio of Channel One with a poster against the war.”

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed concern over Ovsyannikova’s whereabouts, telling reporters: “We are obviously taking steps aimed at offering your colleague our protection at the embassy or an asylum protection.”

But the true breakthrough got here later that morning, when French President Emmanuel Macron expressed concern over Ovsyannikova’s whereabouts, telling reporters: “We are obviously taking steps aimed at offering your colleague our protection at the embassy or an asylum protection.”

As quickly as Macron made these feedback, the interrogator’s telephone rang with directions to impose administrative expenses, carrying a most sentence of solely 10 days, reasonably than prison ones, which might have seen her imprisoned for as much as 15 years.

“I could hear part of the conversation,” Ovsyannikova instructed me. “I understood they were getting calls from higher management, and they were given some additional questions. Clearly, they were told what to ask me. And then the investigator was joking, ‘Oh, now Macron is calling you, something is going to change.’”

“It’s possible that Macron with his very fast reaction and offer of political asylum — it’s possible that saved me from criminal charges,” she mentioned.

But escaping prison expenses turned out to be a distinct type of punishment.

Ovsyannikova leaves the Ostankinsky District Court after being fined 30,000 rubles (at the moment, round $280) for breaching protest legal guidelines in Moscow on March 15, 2022.

Dissident or Stooge?

To many Russians and Russia-watchers, all of it appears so unlikely.

The incongruities within the story of Marina O. are mind-boggling: A veteran propagandist straight out of central casting instantly grows a conscience and blows up her comfy life by talking out in opposition to a regime she spent 20 years propping up. The reality she was in a position to burst onto the set of Vremya, Russia’s showcase night information program, and made it to air with out being dragged off by guards or dumped by a censor. The choice by authorities to offer her solely an administrative punishment referring to an anti-war video she posted on social media, reasonably than pursue prison expenses for the TV protest itself. Her lenient fantastic of 30,000 rubles (at the moment, round $280), reasonably than the threatened 15-year jail sentence. The reality she was subsequently freed and free to talk with Western media.

And then, a month later, she had a brand new job as a contributing author at Germany’s Die Welt newspaper (which is owned by POLITICO’s mother or father firm, Axel Springer); Die Welt editors supplied me an interview together with her on the situation that I not disclose her whereabouts, sure details about her household state of affairs or her plans for the longer term. I’m allowed to say that after we spoke, she was not in Russia.

What I wished to find out about her was the identical query everybody who’d seen her protest gave the impression to be asking: Is Ovsyannikova a dissident — or a Kremlin stooge?

After Die Welt introduced it had employed Ovsyannikova, a Ukrainian youth group known as Vitsche Berlin protested exterior the newspaper’s workplace. In a statement, the activists mentioned they have been against Ovsyannikova’s appointment as a result of, “It is impossible to check whether Marina Ovsyannikova has stopped cooperating with Russia.”

“She paid a paltry $250 fine as punishment and was able to leave Russian territory unhindered. The Russian regime has already convicted several people of up to 10 years in prison for similar anti-war actions.”

“There is no such thing as ex-propaganda and no such thing as ex-propagandists,” the assertion mentioned. (Vitsche Berlin didn’t reply to a request for an interview.)

Ovsyannikova instructed me she understands the skeptics and needs to set the report straight.

On the query of why she obtained such a lightweight punishment, Ovsyannikova mentioned it was a “genius” transfer by the Kremlin that concurrently took her out of the headlines and undermined her credibility.

“I am ready to do a polygraph, to answer any question,” she instructed me. “The Kremlin is pretty smart. They’ve thought it through, and they have a very good strategy: They are trying in every possible way to devalue my action, to humiliate me, to denigrate me, to cover me with dirt.”

In Russian, Ovsyannikova had written, “Stop the war. Don’t believe the propaganda. They are lying to you here.” In English, she’d scrawled, “No war,” and “Russians against war.” “Stop the war, no to war, stop the war, no to war,” she shouted throughout a night broadcast from Russia’s state-run propagandist Channel One TV community.

“In Russia, they call me a British spy or a traitor,” Ovsyannikova continued. “To get Ukrainians to doubt me, they throw into the mix that I’m an agent of the FSB. … So I’m hated on one side and on the other — and for the Kremlin, that’s very useful. I think they’re probably rubbing their hands in glee right now, thinking about how great a job they’ve done resolving this problem.”

Of course, one of many results of propaganda and cynical false flag operations, which Russia regularly conducts and accuses others of conducting, is that it turns into very tough to consider something is real. The level of Putin’s propaganda machine — which Ovsyannikova herself helped construct — is the anomaly and the concern. And the result’s she will get on the air waving an anti-war placard, and there might be many individuals who consider she had sinister motives, was a pawn in somebody’s recreation, on somebody’s payroll, or a part of a Kremlin operation to exhibit leniency to anti-war protesters at a time when hundreds had been jailed for a lot much less seen anti-war statements.

Given the questions swirling about Ovsyannikova’s bona fides, why did Die Welt determine to offer her a job?

“She’s a symbol of a Russian living in cognitive dissonance — knowing the Western world but living in a system which has to collapse in order to create the freedom to live in the Western system,” says Ulf Poschardt, Die Welt’s editor-in-chief. “So I think we should be open to people who decide not to be a part of the system any more.”

Many Russian journalists who’ve risked their lives to report about corruption and different Kremlin misdeeds, in some instances for many years, bristle on the consideration given to Ovsyannikova. They don’t see why she ought to be praised for one act of protest once they’ve been laboring for many years at risk and obscurity — and now, in lots of instances, in exile.

Die Welt editors argue that if Russia goes to have any probability at evolving in a democratic route, it can require many Marinas nonetheless working inside its energy constructions to make the same psychological and political break.

“And you know the German history and the history in the 20th century also. We have colleagues who spent their lives being journalists in the GDR [Communist East Germany] and who became very good journalists here,” Poschardt added.

Inside the Information War

Top: Relatives mourn the demise of a Ukrainian fighter. Bottom left: A Russian father waves goodbye to his 2-year-old son at a Kyiv practice station. Bottom proper: A Ukrainian serviceperson takes a selfie {photograph} standing on a destroyed Russian tank.

For anybody confounded by Ovsyannikova’s sudden conversion from Kremlin propagandist to truth-teller, it’s necessary to know what she did at Channel One.

Since 2003, Ovsyannikova’s job was to observe Western information streams and press conferences, in search of tidbits that made the West look unhealthy and Russia look good. As such, she was one of many few folks in Russia with unfettered entry to Reuters, the BBC, the Associated Press, The New York Times and POLITICO.

“In this search for information, the analysis of it, I was looking at the pictures, watching all the press conferences, you know, the [U.S.] State Department, the European Commission, all our officials, the U.N. Security Council,” she instructed me.

Over time, Ovsyannikova mentioned, the hole between what these Western sources have been reporting, and what Russian media like her personal Channel One instructed their audiences, saved rising. It nagged at her. Earlier in her life, she voted for Putin. She grew to become a journalist throughout what she known as the “golden age” of Russian journalism, impressed by Zhanna Agalakova (who would later change into Ovsyannikova’s Channel One colleague earlier than additionally quitting the station herself over its stance on Putin’s warfare on Ukraine), Svetlana Sorokina (who now hosts a weekly talk show on under-attack impartial channel TV Rain), and Alexander Nevzorov (who’s facing a criminal case for reporting on Russia’s shelling of the Mariupol maternity hospital in Ukraine). But now her values have been clashing increasingly instantly with what she was doing at work.

“I worked on the foreign desk, I saw the reaction of the other side, I saw what people said. I read the reports, for instance about [the downing of MH17]. I saw how our government is lying, and this became a symbol of the Kremlin — lies and constant cynicism. It was obvious. I was brewing in this environment, in this political, international environment, I was watching all of this. And for me, this revulsion grew over the years. And over the last years, it had grown so much that I became sick over it.”

The starting of the tip for her, Ovsyannikova says, was not the assassinations of Kremlin critics, the shuttering of independent media, or the elimination of direct gubernatorial elections. It was Putin’s move, in December 2012, to ban Americans from adopting Russian kids — a call introduced in retaliation in opposition to U.S. sanctions — which prevented hundreds of orphans from escaping dire situations in Russian orphanages and discovering loving households.

Protestors in Moscow in January 2013, opposing Putin’s ban on Americans adopting Russian kids. “We spoke about [the ban] with such cynicism on Channel One and all other government channels,” Ovsyannikova mentioned. “We have been so merciless.”

“We spoke about it with such cynicism on Channel One and all other government channels,” mentioned Ovsyannikova, who was by then a mom of two young children herself. “We were so cruel. … These poor children who were already en route to the U.S. and got stuck.”

She acknowledges her position in supporting Putin’s propaganda machine: “Now I’ve gotten to the point where I understand, with horror, the injustices that have happened in our country, how it all grew, and why we kept working for state channels and continued lying.”

Then, on February 24 this 12 months, Putin declared warfare on Ukraine. Ovsyannikova — who’s half Ukrainian and was born within the southern Ukrainian port metropolis of Odesa however spent a lot of her childhood in Grozny, the capital of the breakaway Russian area of Chechnya — says one thing broke inside her. Chechnya was the goal of two Russian wars, and so they turned her into an inner refugee.

“From the age of seven to around 13 years old I lived in Grozny. When the war was starting in Grozny, we heard gunshots, explosions outside our windows.” She says her mom, who was elevating Ovsyannikova on her personal after the demise of her father when she was 5 months outdated, was compelled to go away every part behind to flee to security.

Putin’s declaration of warfare on Ukraine “was a double trigger for me,” she mentioned. “It’s not only that my roots are Ukrainian, my father was Ukrainian, but in addition to this in my childhood I had lived through what Ukrainian refugees are living through.”

At Channel One, as with the opposite Russian state-run TV channels (together with RT, the place according to Meduza, Ovsyannikova’s ex-husband now heads up the Spanish service), editorial route got here straight from the highest.

“All the instructions descended from the Kremlin,” Ovsyannikova instructed me. “The call comes from the Kremlin to the top guy, Kirill Kleimyonov, the director of the [Channel One] news service. … Then there are these daily morning, afternoon and evening briefings, at which they discuss what we’re going to show and in what way we’re going to present it.”

After February 24, these directions included directives to not name Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a warfare. “As soon as the war started we stopped showing any footage from international news agencies, we only took footage from the defense ministry or from our correspondents on the front lines from Donetsk and Luhansk — no other clips. We didn’t show the extent of the humanitarian catastrophe, the refugees in Poland. Though I could see it on my screen, we obviously didn’t show it.”

Ovsyannikova’s first intuition was to go to the streets to protest. But as she’s instructed a number of information organizations, her teenage son stopped her, hiding her car keys.

“The idea of the protest during the live broadcast was fairly spontaneous,” she instructed me, and got here collectively the day earlier than she went by way of with it. She made the poster and necklace and recorded a brief video on Sunday, March 13. “It was such a strong emotional impulse that I knew it had to be done on Monday, because if I didn’t do it on Monday, then on Tuesday I would just resign.”

She smuggled her poster into the TV studio rolled up within the sleeve of her jacket. When she bought into work for her shift at 2 p.m., Ovsyannikova mentioned she used her safety go to enter the newsroom, then sat in search of a possibility.

Vremya’s host, Yekaterina Andreyeva, was separated from the remainder of the newsroom by glass and guarded by safety. But, Ovsyannikova says, the guard was “buried in her phone, so I realized that was my chance.”

She added: “I was 90 percent sure that it wouldn’t work. I truthfully just did not think that it would happen so powerfully and strongly. So I didn’t really think through the consequences. A lot of my friends now are blaming me for not deleting their numbers [from my phone] because they’re having problems, they’re getting calls.”

Many of Ovsyannikova’s detractors have expressed doubts that Russian information is actually broadcast dwell. Don’t they’ve a delay of at the least a couple of seconds or minutes like many Western channels do? Ovsyannikova insists that there have been so many alternative information broadcasts at Channel One at completely different occasions of day throughout the nation’s 11 time zones {that a} delay was simply impractical. Since her protest, nevertheless — the primary time something of the kind has occurred in Vremya’s 54-year historical past — Channel One has now applied a one-minute delay. (Numerous former colleagues and fact-checking experts have backed up Ovsyannikova’s account.)

“On every channel, all the news was transmitted live, right up until my protest,” she mentioned. “Now on Channel One, there’s a one-minute delay, from what I know.”

She added: “People ask me why some of my sign was in English. It was really intended for a foreign audience, to show that not all Russians are idiots. … There are many people who are against the war.”

Mother Russia

“They’re watching me, they’re watching every step I take,” Ovsyannikova mentioned. “At any moment they could bring a criminal case against me. My lawyers say, ‘You’re relaxing too soon, they could jail anyone at any moment.’”

Marina Ovsyannikova

In our dialog, Ovsyannikova volunteered one thing that she’s additionally instructed different information organizations, that she has no plans to emigrate to the West.

“Life has changed very much, of course. But I’m not inclined to emigrate. … There’s no criminal investigation into me right now, so I’m a free person, I’m a citizen of Russia.”

I requested whether or not Ovsyannikova is worried concerning the hazard she might face by returning to Moscow. After all, she hasn’t been prosecuted but for her precise protest, and Russian authorities might determine to do this at any second.

“They’re watching me, they’re watching every step I take,” she acknowledged. “At any moment they could bring a criminal case against me. My lawyers say, ‘You’re relaxing too soon, they could jail anyone at any moment.’”

I can’t assist however do not forget that some journalists and Kremlin critics have confronted fates worse than jail. I ask Ovsyannikova if she remembers Anna Politkovskaya, a Russian journalist who survived poison administered by way of a cup of tea earlier than being shot dead in October 2006 within the elevator of her Moscow condominium constructing. As it occurs, I interviewed Politkovskaya simply 5 months earlier than she was killed, when she instructed me, “In Russia, you can become too famous for assassination.” She’d been incorrect. Ovsyannikova clearly believes fame might be a security web for her, nevertheless.

“I’m not afraid for one simple reason,” Ovsyannikova instructed me. “A decision was made to hush up this situation as quickly as possible, so people forget as soon as possible and no one talks to me. … Why am I doing these interviews? I’m doing these interviews so I have protection of some kind.”

Toward the tip of our interview, I requested Ovsyannikova whether or not she regrets her protest.

“I wouldn’t change anything,” she insisted. “Maybe I woke Russians up a little bit, made them think a little bit about what they’re told on TV.”

“I think in many [Russians] it raised doubts,” she continued. “Because it’s one thing if you’re sitting in your kitchen and discussing with your family how the Kremlin is awful because they started this terrible war, and you feel alone and afraid. But when you see you’re not alone, when someone like me shows you there are people on TV, in the heart of the information wars, who think the same way … that’s psychologically powerful.”