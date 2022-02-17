The Mystery of the Teenage Brain – Chasing Life – Podcast on CNN Audio
The mind makes us who we’re. It’s the management middle that manages ideas, feelings, and even our notion of time. But for many people, the mind stays a thriller. This season, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a training neurosurgeon, explains how this 3-pound organ impacts our bodily and psychological well being. As Dr. Gupta demystifies the mind, you will be taught tangible takeaways that will help you sleep higher, eat more healthy, and stay longer.
The Mystery of the Teenage Brain Remember how awkward and confused you felt as a teen? It’s a time of so many large adjustments – development spurts, physique hair, and zits, simply to call just a few – however maybe probably the most radical transformation is occurring contained in the adolescent mind. CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta dives into the neuroscience of the teenager mind to determine how teenagers make selections and weigh dangers. Plus, ideas for teenagers (and anybody who’s been a teen) on how we will help each other by way of this difficult stage of life. Feb 15, 2022
Feb 15, 2022