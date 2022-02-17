Americas

The Mystery of the Teenage Brain – Chasing Life – Podcast on CNN Audio

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham1 day ago
29 1 minute read





The Mystery of the Teenage Brain – Chasing Life – Podcast on CNN Audio


9 AM ET: US storm, George Floyd, USA’s heartbreaking loss & extra

5 Things

Listen to
CNN 5 Things

Thu, Feb 17


On your computer
On your mobile device
Smart speakers

US
World
Politics
Business

podcast

The mind makes us who we’re. It’s the management middle that manages ideas, feelings, and even our notion of time. But for many people, the mind stays a thriller. This season, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, a training neurosurgeon, explains how this 3-pound organ impacts our bodily and psychological well being. As Dr. Gupta demystifies the mind, you will be taught tangible takeaways that will help you sleep higher, eat more healthy, and stay longer.

The Mystery of the Teenage Brain

Chasing Life

Remember how awkward and confused you felt as a teen? It’s a time of so many large adjustments – development spurts, physique hair, and zits, simply to call just a few – however maybe probably the most radical transformation is occurring contained in the adolescent mind. CNN’s Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta dives into the neuroscience of the teenager mind to determine how teenagers make selections and weigh dangers. Plus, ideas for teenagers (and anybody who’s been a teen) on how we will help each other by way of this difficult stage of life.

Feb 15, 2022

CNN Sans ™ & © 2016 Cable News Network.



Source link

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham1 day ago
29 1 minute read
Photo of Prince Abraham

Prince Abraham

Back to top button