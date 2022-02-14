‘The name Bajaj stood for quality’: Sonia Gandhi’s message to Rahul Bajaj’s son

Condoling the demise of veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj, Congress president Sonia Gandhi, in a letter to his son Rajiv, described the Bajaj Group as a ‘identify which stood for high quality that one might belief, for equity and honesty; for Indian manufacturing to be among the many finest on the planet.’

Sonia Gandhi’s letter to Rajiv Bajaj

The Padma Bhushan awardee, who breathed his final on the age of 83 in Pune on Saturday, ‘added a unique lustre to the world of Indian industry,’ Gandhi wrote in her letter to Rajiv Bajaj, on Monday.

“Those were the principles and standards that Rahul Bajaj ji upheld, and the lasting legacy he leaves. In a way, he served as a moral compass for the world of India industry,” the letter learn.