The Netherlands appoints #MeToo commissioner after fresh wave of sexual assault cases

A brand new wave of high-profile #MeToo allegations has shocked the Netherlands — and this time, the federal government says it’s taking motion to sort out sexual harassment.

The Dutch authorities on Tuesday appointed Mariëtte Hamer as commissioner for combating inappropriate conduct and sexual violence, a brand new position by which she is tasked with arising with a plan to sort out sexually inappropriate conduct and sexual violence.

Hamer, who’s the chairwoman of the Social Economic Council — a authorities advisory board — and former lawmaker for the Labor Party ( PvdA), stated she expects a rise within the variety of stories “as we initiate conversations about transgressive behavior.”

“In other countries where such a conversation has already been started, you see those numbers go up first, and only then down,” she stated in an interview with Dutch media.

When the #MeToo motion reached the Netherlands in 2017, there “was a lot of outrage, but it didn’t go any further than that,” stated Willy van Berlo, a program supervisor at Rutgers, a Dutch analysis group that helps younger individuals on sexual well being and rights within the Netherlands and around the globe.

At the time, “there was the occasional incident that made the news, but attention faded again,” van Berlo stated, including that “the Netherlands apparently needed a large second wave of reports in their own country to let the realization sink in: Sexual transgression is a major social problem and something needs to change in the culture.”

Other nations, together with France and Denmark, have witnessed lately an increase in sexual assault instances — years after the #MeToo motion started following the Harvey Weinstein scandal and the various sexual harassment instances that got here to mild in its aftermath.

The surge in recent allegations was sparked by a YouTube documentary about sexual intimidation and abuse surrounding fashionable TV expertise present “The Voice of Holland,” which detailed an extended record of claims about sexual abuse, inappropriate feedback and even one occasion of rape.

The TV present scandal will not be the primary time that sexual abuse has made headlines within the Netherlands. A outstanding Dutch casting director was accused of widespread sexual misconduct in 2017, and the nation has seen instances within the worlds of sports and politics.

But none of these had as a lot resonance as “The Voice of Holland” scandal, in accordance with Freek Walther, a coach of counselors, partly as a result of this case implicated a number of the Netherlands’ best-known celebrities.

Since the allegations got here to mild this month, Dutch organizations and charities say they’ve seen a surge in calls reporting sexual abuse.

The police stated in a statement on Monday that its intercourse crimes groups was “busier than usual.” And the Sexual Assault Center, a nationwide group that helps the victims of abuse and misconduct, stated the variety of calls it had obtained was up 508 percent.

On Sunday, Marc Overmars, a former participant for the Dutch nationwide soccer staff turned senior govt on the nation’s greatest membership, Ajax, quit and apologized for what the membership known as a “series of inappropriate messages” despatched to a number of feminine colleagues.

New accusations additionally hit Hamer’s personal PvdA, with considered one of its MPs, Gijs van Dijk, stepping down and apologizing following accusations of inappropriate conduct.

One of the ladies accusing van Dijk of inappropriate conduct stated she reported his actions to the police and get together management as early as 2019.

Cornelia Klaster, who was chair of a PvdA committee on poverty, recounted that she had frequent conferences with Van Dijk who, regardless of being informed to not, hugged her so exhausting she was left with bruises on her breast.

An investigation by an exterior analysis agency discovered her criticism groundless, however Klaster stated there was a outstanding PvdA member on the analysis agency’s supervisory board — rendering the investigation nugatory.

Party chief Lilianne Ploumen stated Thursday that the 2019 investigation had been “thorough and independent” however added that the case would kind a part of a brand new probe into van Dijk’s conduct.

Widespread downside

More than 100,000 individuals report sexual assault yearly within the Netherlands, 90 % of whom are ladies. Two out of three ladies reported that they had been harassed on Dutch streets in 2021, in accordance with figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics.

“In a society that is praised for its open and tolerant attitude and known for its progressive approach to sexuality education in schools, news of sexual abuse allegations does not surprise us,” stated van Berlo.

“Our approach to sex education has paid off; it has led to low numbers of teen pregnancies and abortions. However, this approach in schools is not focused enough on reducing sexual violence and exposing harmful gender views,” she stated.

“In this area, the Netherlands and many other countries still have a lot of work to do.”