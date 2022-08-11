The New ‘Monuments Officers’ Prepare to Protect Art Amid War
FORT BELVOIR, Va. — The Army Reserve officers labored with brisk effectivity.
For a lot of the afternoon, that they had meticulously documented and thoroughly packed cultural treasures from the Smithsonia museum in Pinelandia — a rustic that would quickly be below siege. Their mission — to evacuate vital gadgets from the museum — was going properly.
But then an aloof, lunch-preoccupied safety guard unintentionally put his foot via a valuable portray propped in opposition to a desk.
The room went silent. Then the museum’s assortment supervisor had a conniption. The officers had an issue.
“A failure of our forces to secure the artifacts while we were handling them,” Capt. Blake Ruehrwein, 40, of Rehoboth, Mass., mentioned afterward.
Thankfully for the officers, it was all solely a coaching train set in a fictional museum and nation. The mishap, which appeared a minimum of considerably intentional, would assist them study to take care of disaster and maintain their heads on a swivel, instructors later mentioned.
In actuality, the trainees are 21 cultural professionals from with particular experience in every thing from African historical past to spatial computing. A handful are worldwide cultural property safety officers right here for the coaching and networking. The different 15 are a part of a cadre of lecturers and humanities curators who’re being become Army Monuments Officers.
Their cost? Working in a navy capability to determine and protect cultural treasures all over the world which might be threatened by battle, identical to the Monuments Men of World War II who recovered thousands and thousands of artifacts looted by the Nazis.
“Make no mistake,” mentioned Corine Wegener, the director of the Smithsonian Cultural Rescue Initiative, a companion within the 10-day coaching program. “These are all soldiers.”
At a commencement ceremony on Friday, after a yearslong bureaucratic delay, the category members are anticipated to cap off their formal appointment as a part of the primary new class of modern-day monuments women and men in a technology.
The ceremony comes after intensive coaching that features programs in first-aid and forensic documentation, emergency preparedness and the nuts and bolts of war-zone conservation — tips on how to dry out, deal with and salvage broken gadgets.
“I’m both exhausted and energized,” mentioned Capt. Jessica Wagner, 34, of St. Louis, Mich., who specializes, not coincidentally, in heritage preservation and repatriation of cultural property.
On Wednesday, within the Smithsonia, with the strain on and the clock ticking, officers developed an in depth cataloging system to log the gadgets. One officer rigorously positioned foam inside a ceramic merchandise to cushion it, then wrapped it in tissue paper and capped it. Lacking extra paper, he used a field cutter to form a chunk of cardboard that he may wrap across the object.
Across the room, an anxious assortment supervisor shouted at one other officer making an attempt to safe a portray: “We can’t put tape on this!”
Once they’re within the area, the officers won’t be straight looking down lacking artworks, however will as an alternative function a set of scholarly liaisons for navy commanders and the native authorities. They could advise in opposition to an airstrike on a sure web site, for example, or counsel an try to forestall looting in an space the place floor preventing has begun.
“The capability that these new Monument Men and Women are bringing is a better understanding of the environment so commanders can apply resources in the right directions,” mentioned Col. Scott DeJesse, an Army Reserve officer who is likely one of the leaders of the trouble.
“If you want to build stronger partnerships, this is how you do it,” he added. “Through trust, through showing we care about you.”
The specialists are to be a part of the Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, which has its headquarters at Fort Bragg, N.C. As reservists, they won’t be deployed full time, however can be connected to navy items as wanted. That may entail working in battle zones the place staff members may come below fireplace. Hence the coaching.
“The risks of putting myself in harm’s way to safeguard cultural heritage are worth it,” mentioned Captain Ruehrwein, an Air Force veteran who works in training and outreach on the Naval War College Museum in Newport, R.I. “I believe so strongly in the importance and value of the arts for everyone.”
The efforts recall these of the Monuments Men — 345 folks (largely males however also several dozen women) who utilized their artwork experience abroad from 1943 to 1951. Together, they tracked down thousands and thousands of artworks, books and different valuables stolen by the Germans in wartime. Their tales have been recorded and relayed within the work of Robert M. Edsel and finally fashioned the idea for a 2014 George Clooney film, “The Monuments Men.”
In 2019, the Smithsonian Institution and the Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command agreed to affix forces to guard cultural property in battle zones and develop a coaching program for Army Reserve Civil Affairs Soldiers.
Training was supposed to start in 2020, however the pandemic played a part in a hiring delay and paperwork slowed the method. During World War II, the Monuments Men have been troopers who had already enlisted and occurred to have the wanted specialised expertise. In this iteration of this system, the navy, for the primary time, straight commissioned civilian cultural heritage specialists into its ranks.
Another new class of specialists may quickly observe this one, Ms. Wegener mentioned.
It has been virtually 20 years since Ms. Wegener labored as an arts, monuments and archives officer in Baghdad as a part of a really small staff. She knew the navy wanted extra extremely educated specialists in civil affairs. And fortunately, she mentioned, officers agreed.
“This, to me, is my dream come true,” she mentioned. “You don’t have to wait for something bad to happen. You now have this network that we created — and that they’re creating for themselves getting to know each other and training together. We’re helping provide this capability in the world.”
Six of the 21 folks within the present class of Army Monuments Officers, together with Captain Ruehrwein and Captain Wagner, are new straight appointed officers. Nine different contributors have been already within the Army Reserve after they enrolled within the coaching, and have both transferred to command or are within the course of; the ultimate six are worldwide cultural property safety officers inside their nationwide militaries.
Captain Wagner has labored in training and public outreach for the a number of cultural establishments, together with most just lately the U.S. Naval War College Museum. Years in the past, in graduate college, she mentioned she hung out researching these within the Monuments, Fine Arts, and Archives Unit from World War II for her dissertation.
“Would I be willing to do that?” she recalled asking herself.
In an e mail this week, after a day of coaching, she acknowledged that being in uniform nonetheless “feels a little out-of-body for me.” Building navy habits like saluting, utilizing courtesy titles and taking off hats indoors has generally felt international. And Captain Wagner and her friends can even finally must cross one of many Army’s bodily diagnostic checks.
But on this group, Captain Wagner mentioned, she has discovered her “people.”
“If you would have asked me five years ago if I would ever be in the U.S. Army, wearing a uniform, sitting in the Smithsonian Castle, surrounded by military soldiers from around the world, discussing how to best protect cultural heritage in conflict, I wouldn’t have believed it,” she mentioned. “But here we are.”
Graham Bowley contributed reporting.