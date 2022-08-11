The New ‘Monuments Officers’ Prepare to Protect Art Amid War

Across the room, an anxious assortment supervisor shouted at one other officer making an attempt to safe a portray: “We can’t put tape on this!”

Once they’re within the area, the officers won’t be straight looking down lacking artworks, however will as an alternative function a set of scholarly liaisons for navy commanders and the native authorities. They could advise in opposition to an airstrike on a sure web site, for example, or counsel an try to forestall looting in an space the place floor preventing has begun.

“The capability that these new Monument Men and Women are bringing is a better understanding of the environment so commanders can apply resources in the right directions,” mentioned Col. Scott DeJesse, an Army Reserve officer who is likely one of the leaders of the trouble.

“If you want to build stronger partnerships, this is how you do it,” he added. “Through trust, through showing we care about you.”

The specialists are to be a part of the Army Civil Affairs and Psychological Operations Command, which has its headquarters at Fort Bragg, N.C. As reservists, they won’t be deployed full time, however can be connected to navy items as wanted. That may entail working in battle zones the place staff members may come below fireplace. Hence the coaching.