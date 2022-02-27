The Nigerian students caught in the Russia-Ukraine war | News24

Tochka-U” missile is seen as after shellings by Ukraine allegedly focused Kirovskydistrict of Donetsk area beneath the management of pro-Russian separatists, Ukraine on February 26, 2022.

Lolade Lawal’s life has been turned the wrong way up in a approach she by no means imagined.

The third-year medical pupil from Nigeria is coming to phrases with the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began final week.

“It is scary, very scary. I’m very worried. People are running for their lives. We are hiding in groups so we can keep an eye on each other,” Lawal instructed Al Jazeera over the telephone as she sheltered with different college students at a protected bunker within the northeastern metropolis of Sumy.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered what he mentioned was a “special military operation” in opposition to Ukraine on Thursday. A full-scale invasion adopted, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declaring martial legislation, saying his nation would defend itself.

On Saturday, combating reached the streets of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv as Russian troops pressed forward.

According to the US navy, Russia now has a minimum of 50 % of its estimated 150 000-strong invasion forces in Ukraine.

The battle has to this point killed greater than 200 civilians, together with three youngsters. Nearly 1 100 have been injured within the battle, together with 33 youngsters, in accordance with Ukraine’s well being ministry.

The United Nations estimates greater than 100 000 folks have been displaced inside the nation for the reason that battle began.

“There’s no escape. Trains have stopped working. Most supermarkets are closed and those that are opened are running very low on food stocks. ATMs are not working and everyone is desperately looking for money,” Lawal mentioned, as sirens went off within the background.

There are not any official figures on the variety of African college students presently finding out in Ukraine however Lawal mentioned “there are hundreds of us in our city”.

Lawal added:

At my college, there are about 100 Nigerian college students. I’m sheltering with a few of them.

Some college students have managed to cross the border into Poland.

“I live in Kyiv. I have been living here since March last year,” Somto Orah, a pupil at State University of Telecommunications in Kyiv, instructed Al Jazeera.

“We have received no support from any government authorities. The school only gave us bomb shelter to hide when the air raid siren is on. The sirens came on and off for about five times yesterday before I left,” Orah, a Nigerian nationwide, added.

“There is little food. I couldn’t access cash for two days now. Every ATM on the road has no cash.”

Others have had even much less luck.

Samuel George, a first-year software program engineering pupil, fled Kyiv after the shelling and sirens acquired an excessive amount of for him to deal with.

George mentioned:

I drove from Kyiv. We are attempting to outlive. We don’t need to die abroad.

As he neared the Polish border, Samuel’s luck ran out. He mentioned he had a minor street accident with a car carrying Ukrainians as a result of the street was slender.

He mentioned they took his cash and stopped him from driving any additional.

“They are not officials, police or military. They are normal citizens who stopped us Africans from driving to the border. They let Ukrainians pass through but not us,” George mentioned.

“I’m now walking to the border. I have no other option. I don’t know how much further the border is. They even took our money. It is like they are not human beings,” George mentioned, including that he might not discuss on the telephone as a result of his palms had been freezing within the sub-zero temperature.

On Saturday, the Polish Ministry of Internal Affairs mentioned greater than 115,000 people had crossed into Poland from Ukraine, including that everybody from Ukraine was allowed to enter, even these and not using a legitimate passport.

But for Somto and several other different college students, crossing the border into Poland has not been simple.

“I will be heading to Nigeria from Poland if I’m able to cross. But if I see a school offer around Schengen, I will take it up because I don’t want my school life to be disrupted,” he mentioned as he joined the queue on the border gate.