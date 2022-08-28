The No.1 money question you should ask yourself today

Loading So, ask your self this: may you reside on the age pension? As of right now, the total fee of the age pension for a single individual, together with all dietary supplements, is $25,677.60 a 12 months. Single individuals (with no dependent kids) who lease in retirement are additionally eligible to obtain as much as the utmost rental help allowance of $3790.80 a 12 months (spoiler alert: that’s not sufficient…) You are additionally allowed to work a bit and earn as much as $300 a fortnight to complement your pension with out it affecting your cost fee, in order that’s doubtlessly $7800 further earnings a 12 months. Asset assessments additionally apply, such that in the event you maintain greater than about $250,000 in property outdoors your loved ones house as a single individual, you begin to have your pension funds lowered. However, in the event you do have that quantity in tremendous if you retire, you’ll be able to count on to attract an annual earnings from these property of about $12,525, in accordance with Money Magazine calculations.

Most Australian staff will naturally accumulate some tremendous over their working lives as a result of pressured nature of obligatory tremendous, so it’s seemingly you’ll have one thing to complement. So, can you reside on the $38,203 (when you’ve got $250,000 in tremendous property) or $33,478 (in the event you don’t, however maintain working to the utmost allowed) or the worst-case state of affairs of simply the aged pension of $25,677.60? I’ve been doing my sums. I do know, for instance, that in 2020-21, I spent $88,379.84 in whole – clearly above the age pension. However, I additionally know I incurred a number of giant prices which I don’t count on to hold after age 67. In retirement, I anticipate now not having a mortgage (annual price $34,244) or personal college charges ($10,032) or childcare charges ($1692) or spending on toys, gaming or pocket cash ($953) or union charges ($689). In whole, that’s a whopping $47,610 I can count on to shave from my bills, leaving me with annual prices of $40,770, assuming no additional life-style modifications.

I may, nevertheless, additionally in the reduction of on some giant bills in retirement, together with my fitness center charges ($3961) and holidays ($4579), which might get me all the way down to $32,230. If I hadn’t elected to stay in an house block with annual strata charges of $6818 (they’ve since risen), I’d be all the way down to $25,412 in bills. My largest remaining bills could be meals ($5318), utilities reminiscent of electrical energy, web and water ($2583) automotive prices ($6637) consuming out ($1394) and medical ($2787). It is value noting that 2020-21 was a 12 months of COVID-19 lockdowns, so my spending was on the low facet. But it’s additionally value noting that if you’re older, you get cheaper medicine and journey prices by way of concession playing cards. So, may I stay off the age pension? Yeah, nearly, I reckon. Which shouldn’t come as an excessive amount of of a shock, on condition that tens of millions of Australians are doing it. There is one essential caveat: that I do, in truth, personal my house outright by the point I retire. If I don’t, I’ll face giant ongoing prices that make the entire thing untenable. That’s why proudly owning a house that I can stay in once I retire is a key a part of my monetary plan. So, how about you? Can you reside off the age pension?