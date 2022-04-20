The number of people fleeing Ukraine has surpassed 5 million

toggle caption Wojtek Radwanski/AFP through Getty Images

Wojtek Radwanski/AFP through Getty Images

More than 5 million individuals have fled Ukraine within the almost two months since Russia’s full-fledged invasion started, according to a tracker from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

Filippo Grandi, the U.N. refugee commissioner, confirmed the milestone on Twitter.

“They have left behind their homes and families. Many would do anything, and some even risk going back, to see their loved ones,” he wrote. “But every new attack shatters their hopes. Only an end to the war can pave the way for rebuilding their lives.”

The U.N. company had initially estimated that 4 million Ukrainians would flee the battle — a quantity that was exceeded at the end of March, simply over a month after Russia first invaded.

Overall, greater than 10 million Ukrainians have thus far been displaced by the battle.

Krish O’Mara Vignarajah, president of Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, instructed The Hill that 5 million refugees represents 11% of Ukraine’s inhabitants, that means almost 1 in 8 individuals have fled the nation.

“Reaching 5 million refugees is a grim milestone of the toll Putin’s aggression has taken on civilians,” she wrote on Twitter. “With each day that passes, people who escape are even more vulnerable, having lived through months of conflict with no end in sight.”

The overwhelming majority of those that have fled the nation — almost 3 million — have gone to Poland, adopted by different Eastern European international locations like Romania and Hungary.

Some have made it to the U.S., together with by traveling to Mexico’s northern border and asking brokers for admission on humanitarian grounds. The Biden administration has said the U.S. will settle for as much as 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, and can be granting temporary protection from deportation to 1000’s of Ukrainians already within the U.S.

Meanwhile, some refugees are already touring again to Ukraine, regardless of warnings from officers that it isn’t but protected to return. The Polish border service reported over the weekend that extra individuals had crossed the border to Ukraine than fled into Poland for the first time for the reason that battle started.

This story initially appeared within the Morning Edition live blog.