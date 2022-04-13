‘The number one target is all of us’: First Lady Olena Zelenska warns no one in Ukraine is safe from Russian forces

While the President’s focus has been on the navy fightback in opposition to Russian forces, the First Lady has focused on humanitarian and kids’s points, working to lift world consciousness of atypical Ukrainians’ struggling on account of the struggle.

Madam First Lady, given every thing that is happening, how are you and your loved ones holding up?

It’s like strolling a tightrope: If you begin pondering the way you do it, you lose time and stability. So, to carry on, you simply should go forward and do what you do. In the identical approach, so far as I do know, all Ukrainians maintain on.

Many of those that escaped from the battlefields alone, who noticed demise, say the primary remedy after the expertise is to behave, to do one thing, to be useful for any person. I’m personally supported by the truth that I attempt to defend and help others. Responsibility disciplines.

When you turned First Lady, you pledged to make youngsters a centerpiece of your work. How devastating has it been to see Ukrainian youngsters, together with your personal, endure via a struggle zone?

And so it was: Children and their wants have been one of many foremost areas of my work, together with the introduction of … equal rights for all Ukrainians. Before the struggle we launched a reform of college vitamin, making ready for it for a number of years, to make it tasty and wholesome on the identical time in order that youngsters get sick much less.

How do I really feel now, you ask? I really feel we have been thrown years and a long time again.

Now we aren’t speaking about wholesome meals, however about meals usually. It’s in regards to the survival of our kids! We are now not discussing, as earlier than, what’s the finest tools for faculties — [instead] training for tens of millions of youngsters is underneath query.

We cannot speak about a wholesome life-style for kids — the primary aim is to avoid wasting [them] in any respect.

Half of our kids have been pressured to go overseas; 1000’s have been bodily and psychologically injured. On February 23 [the day before Russia invaded Ukraine], they have been atypical European college students with a schedule and plans for the vacations.

Imagine that you’ve constructed and renovated a home and simply put flowers on the windowsill; and now it’s destroyed, and on the spoil you will need to gentle a hearth to maintain heat. This is what has occurred to our kids’s insurance policies and to every household usually.

Tell us in regards to the work you’ve gotten been doing to help Ukrainian girls and baby refugees? What extra can the world do to assist on this entrance?

I’m working in a number of instructions now. In the summer season, we managed to create the summit of the world’s First Ladies and Gentlemen , and now my colleagues are actual allies on this.

First, we evacuate our most weak — youngsters with [cancer], [those with] incapacity and orphans — to international locations that agree to simply accept them for remedy and rehabilitation. The foremost route passes via Poland, and from there, – to different European international locations.

Secondly, we’re importing incubators to Ukraine to help newborns in cities which are being bombed by Russians. In many hospitals there are energy outages, and the lives of youngsters are at risk. Therefore, we’d like gadgets that save lives with out interruption. Two such gadgets have already been delivered and eight extra incubators are deliberate to be delivered.

Third, we’re accelerating the difference of refugees — youngsters and their moms — to the brand new location, as a result of humanitarian assist alone will not be sufficient: Children want accelerated socialization and faculty in a brand new place. In explicit, this is applicable to 1000’s of youngsters with autism who’ve discovered themselves overseas. We are actually working to make it simpler for them to entry lessons, in any other case their growth will merely cease.

Together with the embassies, we’re coordinating occasions in help of Ukraine — a number of worldwide live shows have already raised cash for humanitarian assist for Ukrainians.

Have you been capable of see your husband because the battle started?

Volodymyr and his workforce truly reside within the President’s workplace. Due to the hazard, my youngsters and I have been forbidden to remain there. So, for greater than a month we talk solely by cellphone.

The complete world has been impressed by your husband’s wartime management of Ukraine. You married him in 2003 and have recognized him because you have been each in college. Did you all the time know he had this in him?

I all the time knew that he was and can be a dependable help for me. Then he turned an exquisite father and help for our household. And now he has proven the identical traits.

He has not modified. It’s simply that extra individuals noticed it via my eyes.

You have a 17-year-old daughter, Sasha, and nine-year-old son, Kyrylo. How have you ever defined the struggle to them? Are they staying with you?

Fortunately, the kids are with me. And, as I stated, when there may be somebody to deal with, it’s extremely disciplining. By the way in which, this additionally applies to the kids themselves — they’ve grown dramatically throughout this time and likewise really feel answerable for one another and people round them.

Nothing particularly wanted to be defined. We are simply speaking about every thing that’s taking place. When I watch the interviews of the kids from Bucha or hear the tales of my mates about their youngsters, I understand that youngsters perceive every thing no higher than adults. They have a look at the essence. As one younger baby stated: “Why are Russians so mean to us? Apparently, they were beaten at home?”

You are reportedly the second highest goal of Russian forces, after your husband. How do you retain your resolve within the face of such hazard? What made you select to remain in Ukraine?

For some cause I’m consistently requested this query. But if you happen to look intently, it turns into clear that each Ukrainian is a goal for Russians: Every lady, each baby.

Those who died the opposite day from a Russian missile [while] making an attempt to evacuate from Kramatorsk weren’t members of the presidential household, they have been simply Ukrainians. So the primary goal for the enemy is all of us.

Your husband has spoken straight in Russian to the Russian individuals, nevertheless it’s clearly troublesome to succeed in them. Given the atrocities which have been dedicated to your individuals, do you’ve gotten a message, notably for Russian moms and wives, that you simply suppose they need to hear proper now?

The degree of Russian propaganda is commonly in comparison with Goebbels’ propaganda throughout World War II. But for my part, it exceeds [that], as a result of within the Second World War there was no web and entry to data, equivalent to now.

Now everybody can see the struggle crimes — for instance, these dedicated by the Russians in Bucha, the place the our bodies of civilians with their fingers tied merely lay within the streets.

But the issue is that the Russians don’t wish to see what the entire world sees, [in order] to really feel extra snug. After all, it’s simpler to say: “It’s all fake,” and go drink your espresso than to learn the story of a selected one that died, have a look at her kin and mates who’re in grief.

For instance, learn the story of one of many victims [in] Bucha, a girl named Tatiana, who was shot by a Russian bullet, and her husband, who requested the invaders to remove the physique, however was crushed and sure.

How to make Russians see this? I’m increasingly inclined to suppose that, sadly, by no means, they’re blind in perception. They don’t wish to hear and see. I cannot tackle them anymore.

The foremost factor for Ukraine at present is that the entire different world hears and sees us, and it’s important that our struggle doesn’t develop into “habitual,” in order that our victims don’t develop into statistics. That’s why I talk with individuals via overseas media.

Don’t get used to our grief!

You have used your social media accounts as a platform to pay tribute to Ukrainian troopers and the Ukrainian resistance. How proud are you of your nation — notably of what you’ve gotten known as the “feminine face” of Ukrainian resistance?

On the primary day of the struggle it turned clear that there was no panic. Yes, Ukrainians didn’t imagine in struggle — we believed in civilized dialogue. But when the assault befell, we didn’t develop into a “frightened crowd,” because the enemy had hoped. No. We turned an organized group.

At as soon as, the political and different controversies that exist in each society disappeared. Everyone got here collectively to guard their residence.

I see examples on daily basis, and I by no means get uninterested in writing about it. Yes, Ukrainians are unbelievable.

And certainly, I write lots about our girls, as a result of their participation is in every single place — they’re within the armed forces and the protection forces, most of them are medics. And they’re those who take youngsters and households to security. For instance, solely they’ll go overseas. So, in some methods their function is much more numerous than males’s; that is greater than equality!

Editor’s observe: This Q&A interview has been frivolously edited for readability and size.