The opulent limousine for the Outback

This luxurious laden SUV has an inside match for a king, nevertheless it additionally has the flexibility to get down and soiled tackling a number of the hardest terrain in Australia.

Lexus has detailed its new Outback limousine.

The new Lexus LX as a consequence of land in showrooms from April this yr and is predicated on the lately launched Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series.

Unlike the diesel-only LandCruiser the posh centered LX can be accessible with petrol energy.

Potential clients eager on petrol energy can select the LX600 that will get a 3.5-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine making a hefty 305kW and 650Nm. Lexus hasn’t revealed gas use, however the LS500 sedan is supplied with the identical engine and makes use of 10L/100km, count on greater than this within the heavier LX.

Fans of diesel energy can select the LX500d that makes use of a 3.3-litre turbocharged V6 unit making 227kW and 700Nm. The mechanically comparable LandCruiser drinks 8.9L/100km when powered by this engine.

The LX600 is accessible in seven, 5 and 4 seat layouts and in 4 ranges of trim: the bottom model is sevens seats, the F Sport and Sport Luxury 5 seats and Ultra Luxury is a four-seater. The LX500d has the identical mannequin line-up aside from the Ultra Luxury grade.

Lexus Australia boss John Pappas believes the LX units a brand new normal for flagship SUVs.

“With the strength of twin-turbocharged powertrains, new F Sport and Ultra Luxury grades, multiple seating configurations and the exclusive Encore Platinum owner benefits program, the new-generation LX offers breathtaking luxury and capability,” says Mr Pappas.

The range-topping four-seater LX600 Ultra Luxury grade has unparalleled rear legroom with two particular person seats that may recline 48 levels, have 5 therapeutic massage features and an adjustable ottoman.

The seats even have entry to wi-fi system charging, 4 new local weather controls and two 11.6-inch rear digital screens.

This builds on the usual 20-inch alloy wheels, heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated entrance and second row leather-based accented seats, 25-speaker Mark Levinson stereo and inside wooden trim.

Up entrance there are two central screens, one 12.3-inch touchscreen and one other seven-inch show. It comes with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and in-built satnav and digital radio.

This is complemented by an eight-inch digital instrument cluster and a head-up show.

All LX fashions have all-wheel drive and particular off-road driving modes that cowl Dirt, Sand, Mud, Deep Snow and Rock.

Both petrol and diesel variations have a braked towing capability of 3500kg.

All LX fashions include membership to the model’s airline-style “Encore Platinum” program.

Benefits embrace entry to Lexus’s premium automobiles when travelling in Australia and New Zealand.

The car will likely be ready on the Qantas Valet carpark at main airports when the proprietor lands. Alternatively they are often picked up from a close-by dealership.

As properly as valet parking at Westfield and Chadstone buying centres amongst different advantages.

Lexus hasn’t revealed costs but, however count on top-spec fashions to value north of $200,000.