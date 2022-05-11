The ordinary Ukrainians fighting back against Russia

Ukraine’s fierce resistance to the Russian invasion has resonated all over the world.

At the middle of that battle are strange residents who left behind snug lives to reply a name of responsibility — folks similar to a software program engineer, a logistics supervisor and even a poet.

The space south of Izium is a key level of resistance in opposition to Russian makes an attempt to fully encircle the Donbas area.

Most civilians have left, and the artillery battles are near-constant. These are among the folks making an attempt to make sure it doesn’t fall into Russian palms.

Anna Arhipova, 22

(Mick Krever/CNN)

Anna Arhipova was a logistics supervisor in her hometown of Poltava, northeast Ukraine, earlier than the struggle started.

At the time, her overriding concern was not of the violence, however of “not being useful,” she says. So she signed up, and now drives a pickup truck to among the most harmful areas of the battle.

In a world of bearded, stocky younger males, her slight body cuts an unusual determine. But she says it’s the lads, not her, who’re troubled by her presence.

“Everybody tells me that I have to give birth, cook, clean, and do the housekeeping, not be here,” she says. “It irritates me very, very much. I answer that if I would like to give birth, I would not be here.”

Alex, 34

(Mick Krever/CNN)

Alex, who needed to make use of solely his first identify out of privateness considerations, is a software program engineer from Kharkiv. Last 12 months, he constructed his personal countryside log cabin.

Now his home, which was on a strategically situated hill, has been lowered to a gap 5 meters deep, and he spends a lot of his nights sleeping in a tank named ‘Bunny,’ which was stolen from the Russian army within the opening weeks of the struggle.

“This is like my personal tank,” he explains. “I am like tank commander and tank owner,” he says with amusing.

Vlad Sord, 27

(Mick Krever/CNN)

Vlad Sord was nonetheless a youngster when he signed as much as battle for Ukraine in 2014.

“A lot of strange things happen there,” explains Sord, as he chain smokes cigarillos. “Things that I could not explain, I collected them, compiled them, wrote them down.”

He’s now a broadcast writer and poet. He fights for his nation, and gathers materials to doc what’s taking place.

“I have a very good memory for the dialogues themselves and I use that. I write everything down.”