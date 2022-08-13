‘The original influencer’: Socialite and philanthropist Lillian Frank dies at 92

“Hairdressing was her love and what she made her living from,” Jackie mentioned. “People flocked together and she realised that, ‘Hey, I can make a difference here. I can do something’.”

Lillian Frank typically informed a narrative to her daughters of their grandmother having a locked room at their dwelling in India to gather dowries for ladies who couldn’t afford to marry.

“Her mother said to her, ‘charity should be seen behind closed doors’,” Jackie mentioned. “She got it from her mother.”

Lillian Frank on the 1984 Melbourne Cup.

Fashion designer Alex Perry remembered Frank as “brilliant in real life” and a power in Melbourne trend via hairdressing and the horseracing scene.