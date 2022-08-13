‘The original influencer’: Socialite and philanthropist Lillian Frank dies at 92
“Hairdressing was her love and what she made her living from,” Jackie mentioned. “People flocked together and she realised that, ‘Hey, I can make a difference here. I can do something’.”
Lillian Frank typically informed a narrative to her daughters of their grandmother having a locked room at their dwelling in India to gather dowries for ladies who couldn’t afford to marry.
“Her mother said to her, ‘charity should be seen behind closed doors’,” Jackie mentioned. “She got it from her mother.”
Fashion designer Alex Perry remembered Frank as “brilliant in real life” and a power in Melbourne trend via hairdressing and the horseracing scene.
“She was one of those incredible people who was always completely energetic,” Perry mentioned.
“[She was] a tireless charity fundraiser, and that gets sometimes eclipsed by the pure joy she had at the Melbourne Cup where she would have the most outrageous hats.”
Victorian Labor minister Jaala Pulford mentioned the neighborhood stood in solidarity with Frank’s household.
“We express our deepest condolences to them at what’s a really difficult time,” Pulford mentioned on Saturday. “We thank her for her … incredible presence, her incredible work in business and in the community.”
Frank wrote a gossip column for the Herald Sun for many years.
Frank is survived by husband Richard, daughters Jackie and Michelle, and grandchildren Ella and Charlie.
