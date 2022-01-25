The party may be over for UK PM Johnson

In what could be the last blow for Boris Johnson, London’s police chief says she is investigating a number of events at his workplace whereas the nation was in lockdown.

London’s police chief has confirmed her officers are investigating a number of events that happened at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s workplace and authorities departments throughout Covid lockdowns.

“The Met is now investigating a number of events that took place at Downing Street and Whitehall in the last two years in relation to potential breaches of Covid-19 regulations,” Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick instructed the London Assembly native authority.

Allegations {that a} string of events have been held at Downing Street whereas the remainder of the nation was in lockdown have shaken Mr Johnson’s authorities in latest weeks, prompting the worst disaster of his prime ministership with calls growing louder for him to quit.

The newest revelations got here on Monday night time and noticed claims that Mr Johnson broke lockdown guidelines by having a birthday celebration at Downing Street on June 19, 2020.

The Prime Minister turned 56 on that day with No10 confirming workers gathered to want him properly within the Cabinet Room when indoor social mixing was banned.

It is claimed his then fiancee Carrie shocked the PM with a cake and led a refrain of Happy Birthday with not less than 30 workers members.

No10 insisted that the PM was there for “less than ten minutes” after workers had “gathered briefly” after a gathering.

At the time, social gatherings have been solely permitted between six folks exterior.

“I should stress that the fact that we are now investigating does not of course mean that fixed penalty notices (fines) will necessarily be issued in every instance and to every person involved,” Ms Dick instructed the Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee.

“We will not be giving a running commentary on our current investigations. But I can assure you that we will give updates at significant points as we would generally do.”

Several members of Mr John son’s personal conservative occasion have known as for him to give up together with MPs Andrew Bridgen, Roger Gale, Tim Loughton, Tim Loughton, Douglas Ross and William Wragg. Tory MP Christian Wakeford even left the occasion defected to Labour within the fallout over what’s being dubbed “Partygate”.

A senior civil servant, Sue Gray, can be conducting an investigation into the string of allegations and is anticipated to publish her investigation quickly.

Speculation has swirled that she must pause her fact-finding probe if the police develop into concerned.

But a Cabinet Office spokesperson stated: “The investigation being carried out by Sue Gray is continuing. There is ongoing contact with the Metropolitan Police Service.”

Ms Gray’s investigation is known to incorporate the claims in regards to the June 19, 2020 birthday celebration for Mr Johnson.