The passions and aspirations of Seven’s newsreader Mitch
Welcome to Quick Q – Monday Media’s weekly Q&A sequence devoted to discovering out extra concerning the personalities that matter most within the Australian media panorama.
Every week The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age ask key figures throughout company media, enterprise, sport, federal politics, radio, tv and tradition to reply a sequence of questions on their lives, careers, hobbies and information habits.
This week’s dialog is with Peter Mitchell, in any other case generally known as Mitch, Seven’s longest serving newsreader.
How did you get your large break?
As a 27-year-old, I used to be supplied the job of weekend newsreader at Channel Seven Melbourne. I’ve been right here ever since.
What are day by day information media habits?
Morning radio information, then a wide range of on-line newspaper websites. Then into our newsroom at lunchtime, the place all of it occurs.
Which dwelling particular person do you most admire?
Sir David Attenborough.
Your responsible streaming pleasure?
Recently binged the virtually seven hours of Peter Jackson’s Beatles film Get Back.
Which phrase do you overuse?
Game changer.
What did you wish to do once you grew up?
Play full-forward for Collingwood.