The passions and aspirations of Seven’s newsreader Mitch

This week’s dialog is with Peter Mitchell, in any other case generally known as Mitch, Seven’s longest serving newsreader.

Seven Melbourne’s newsreader Peter Mitchell. Credit:Seven

How did you get your large break?

As a 27-year-old, I used to be supplied the job of weekend newsreader at Channel Seven Melbourne. I’ve been right here ever since.