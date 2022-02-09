The Pentagon said no one was shot. A CNN investigation raises questions

| Special report Inside the ultimate lethal moments of the US’ longest-running conflict By Nick Paton Walsh, Sandi Sidhu, Julia Hollingsworth, Masoud Popalzai, Sitara Zamani, Abdul Basir Bina, Katie Polglase and Gianluca Mezzofiore February 8, 2022

On August 26, 2021, a blast ripped by means of a crowd exterior Kabul airport. More than 180 individuals had been confirmed useless, together with 13 American troops. The Pentagon says all had been killed by an ISIS-Okay bomb. A CNN investigation raises questions over whether or not some might have been shot.

Thursday, August 26, 2021

17:36:52 p.m. The blast ripped by means of the determined mass of individuals exterior Kabul airport, turning the sewage canal they’d been standing in pink with physique elements and blood. Shogofa Hamidi opened her eyes to search out the air thick with smoke, she stated. Bodies had fallen on prime of one another, and human flesh had splattered onto her face and into her mouth. The journey paperwork she had been holding had turned to ash. Around her, individuals had been screaming and wailing. Within minutes, in keeping with Shogofa, the taking pictures began. What occurred subsequent is a part of the untold — and nonetheless disputed — story of the assault on Abbey Gate.

The Pentagon stated Friday all 170 Afghans and 13 United States service members who died that day had been killed within the blast. A 3-and-a-half-month US army investigation involving interviews with 139 individuals concluded that whereas US Marines opened hearth twice after the blast, not one of the bullets hit anybody, in keeping with an in depth media briefing by the investigating staff on February 4. The British army say their troops fired into the air to clear a urgent crowd, however no one was hit. ISIS-Okay claimed accountability for the bombing, which precipitated the very best US dying toll from a single incident in Afghanistan in additional than a decade. But a four-month CNN investigation raises onerous questions over what actually occurred that day — and the way so many individuals died. CNN spoke to greater than 70 witnesses and households of the useless, reviewed medical data and analyzed video, photographs and audio of the scene. Medical workers and directors at 5 hospitals that obtained victims from the assault famous the presence of bullet wounds, and one physician described eradicating bullets himself. Hospital statements and sufferers’ medical data reference bullet wounds. Survivors and households of a few of the useless insisted a few of the useless and wounded had been shot. Two forensic blast analysts stated it was unlikely that so many individuals might have died in a single person-borne explosion, although different consultants informed CNN it was doable.

But there are limits to what could be realized. Autopsies aren’t widespread in Afghanistan, leaving the medical assessments inconclusive. Video from social media and the army is spotty, and there are gaps within the timeline of occasions the place no footage appears to exist. There are limits to the US army investigation as properly. Investigators didn’t communicate to any workers at Afghanistan hospitals or medical workers exterior of the US army. Nor did they interview any Afghan civilians. Still, the data obtained by CNN raises the chance that gunfire might have performed a task in accidents and deaths on that horrible day, regardless of American and British army denials. This reporting prompts questions on whether or not the total story has been informed about army conduct within the aftermath of the blast.

How it occurred

In the times main as much as the blast, Afghans thronged across the perimeter of Kabul airport, clamoring for a flight out of town. The Taliban had taken the capital on August 15, plunging the nation again into the palms of a repressive regime the US and its allies had fought for nearly 20 years to repel. By August 26, the desperation exterior the airport’s partitions was at its peak.

The US troopers had been simply 5 days away from their deadline to depart and the dangers had been rising of an ISIS-Okay assault. The US Embassy in Kabul warned individuals to stay away from the airport, except particularly invited by a US consultant. But the crowds got here anyway. Some Afghans arrived on the airport clutching visas or passports for different nations. Others held solely hope that they’d by some means be ushered by means of the airport gates.

After the capital fell, 1000’s of Afghans gathered every day at Hamid Karzai International Airport. It was the principle US evacuation route in another country and the final place within the capital nonetheless underneath US management. But moving into the airport — and in another country — wasn’t straightforward. Afghans wanted to get by means of one of many airport gates — and for a lot of, that meant going by means of Abbey Gate. Some evacuees stood in a sewage canal that runs alongside the perimeter of the airport, waving their paperwork. Then evacuees wanted to get previous the allied forces manning the doorway. This satellite tv for pc picture reveals crowds gathering on the Abbey Gate checkpoint on August 25 — the day earlier than the blast. The following day, a suspected suicide bomber would detonate an explosive close to Abbey Gate.

In the hours earlier than the August 26 blast, video reveals individuals massing close to the razor-wire fence guarded by allied troops that separated them from the airport. Watch what it was like on the bottom

Shogofa and her sister Morsal had been among the many crowd of individuals standing within the filthy sewage stream, hoping to indicate their journey paperwork to French troopers. Morsal, then 17, had been accepted to a French college and her sister and oldsters had been informed they may evacuate together with her. Nearby, Ahmad, who doesn’t want to use his actual title for security causes, was standing with greater than a dozen of his members of the family, together with girls and youngsters. Some clutched baggage filled with garments and belongings for the journey. Unlike 1000’s of others, that they had legitimate journey paperwork: One was a US citizen, some had inexperienced playing cards, and one other obtained a visa after working for the Americans. Shortly earlier than the blast, most of Ahmad’s household had crossed the sewage canal to the realm close to the place US troops had been checking paperwork. The males had been passing up the final of their baggage behind them.

Then the bomb detonated… “The sky turned red with dust.” “The canal was filled with blood.” “There was a mountain of dead bodies.” “(I saw) pieces of human limbs and clothes flying in the air.”

Some Afghans had been killed instantaneously. Others had been thrown to the bottom. On the airport facet of the canal, international troops lay useless or injured, in keeping with witnesses. Others had been nonetheless blocking the gate to the airport as dazed Afghans struggled to their toes. As Shogofa lay in a pile of our bodies, she stated she noticed troopers in American uniforms rush to tug their injured comrades to security. Then Shogofa says she noticed troops firing on injured Afghans. “I saw people who were injured in the explosion trying to get up, but they fired on them,” she stated. Shogofa felt somebody pulling on her head. It was her sister Morsal, who was bleeding and shifting her mouth as if to name her sister’s title, however was unable to talk. “There was so much blood coming out of her face, like a faucet running full of blood,” Shogofa stated.

“There was no shooting in the air. They were targeting people. It was intentional” Nazir, an eyewitness

Morsal had been hit by shrapnel within the shoulder within the blast however was nonetheless capable of stand. Shortly after the blast, she stated she additionally noticed troopers firing on those that had been standing. Then a bullet struck her jaw and got here out the best facet of her neck, she stated. A medical report from the Italian-run Emergency Surgical Center in Kabul, seen by CNN, confirmed she had been hit by a bullet. Nineteen witnesses stated they both noticed individuals being hit by gunfire or had been hit by gunfire themselves. While CNN has not been capable of confirm every witness account of seeing gunfire, it provides to the urgent questions the US army faces over the incident. When he got here to after the explosion, Ahmad leapt into the canal, the place he discovered his cousin, Mohammad, injured however acutely aware. He pulled him to the facet of the putrid water. As Ahmad tried to assist his different family members, he noticed a bullet strike Mohammad’s brow, killing him immediately.

Nazir, 16, who was on the airport along with his brother, his brother’s spouse and their kids, stated the taking pictures appeared to start out straight after the explosion. “There was no shooting in the air. They were targeting people. It was intentional,” he stated. “In front of me, people were getting shot at and falling down.” Another survivor, Noorullah Zakhel, was additionally standing within the canal when the blast went off. He stated he turned to his cousin, Suhail, who appeared unhurt by the blast. “Run,” he stated. Noorullah stated he heard taking pictures as he clambered up the canal wall, so he dropped to the bottom and hid amongst useless our bodies. Noorullah famous that the bullets appeared to hit those that tried to flee, so he turned to a household mendacity subsequent to him and stated: “Please don’t run, they will shoot you.” He recalled troopers standing in entrance of him. “They said nothing — they just shooted people.” The subsequent day, Noorullah’s household informed him that Suhail had died after being hit by what gave the impression to be a bullet.

Who fired photographs

The US army confirmed solely American and British troops had been within the space on the time — however they are saying witnesses who declare to have seen individuals being shot had been mistaken. “The testimony you describe is not inconsistent with the recollections of people with jumbled memories from a concussive event who witnessed trauma and are doing their best to piece together what their brain is unlikely to remember clearly,” stated Captain Bill Urban, the spokesman for US Central Command (CENTCOM), the a part of the US army overseeing Afghanistan, amongst different nations. “The testimony of people being shot is not, however, supported by any of the other facts as we know them.” One of the US investigators, Colonel CJ Douglas, informed reporters Friday that US Marines and troops from the United Kingdom did hearth after the blast over the canal at two “military-aged males,” however he added that not one of the bullets hit their goal or any Afghans. In one incident, Marines “fired four warning shots over the head of an individual who displayed concerning behavior and appeared to be observing the casualty site,” Douglas stated. “This individual of interest ultimately fled unharmed,” he added.

That day, US or UK troops had been answerable for all main compounds across the blast website. Airport safety was run by the US army, though they had been joined on the gates within the days forward of the blast by different allied nations. The different facet of the canal was additionally largely managed by UK forces. The Zohak — which has a helipad — was utilized by the British and US intermittently, in keeping with two individuals conversant in the state of affairs. Nearby Baron Hotel was utilized by the British to course of visa functions.

At about the identical time, UK troops fired a small variety of warning photographs into the air from a tower inside a close-by compound referred to as the Zohak Village within the hopes of stopping a “crowd surge,” in keeping with a UK protection spokesperson. These additionally hit nobody, in keeping with the spokesperson. Another US investigator, Brig. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, stated Friday the British fired 25 to 35 rounds over the group. In one other incident, a unit of Marines simply contained in the airport’s outer partitions opened hearth on a person seen holding an AK-47, CENTCOM spokesman Urban stated in a separate assertion to CNN. It was not clear what number of rounds had been fired, but it surely was possible lower than {a magazine} — 30 rounds — because it didn’t require {a magazine} change, he stated. “They did not see if the rounds struck the male, but they did not see him again either,” Urban added. But a senior army official conversant in the investigation denied anybody was hit by gunfire. “Nothing in the investigation — we interviewed all these Marines — led us to conclude that any of that fire struck civilians in any way,” stated the official. “All the civilian casualties were attributed to the blast itself.”

“Nothing in the investigation…led us to conclude that any of that fire struck civilians in any way” senior US army official

“There were warning shots fired by both Brits and others that were misconstrued as a complex attack,” the official stated, utilizing a time period that refers to an assault with multiple weapon sort or attacker. He added that if there have been civilian casualties from gunfire, US army ethics would imply personnel on the scene would have reported them. “I don’t find it credible,” he stated. “Not a single Marine in all our interviews was (saying) ‘Listen, I need to talk to you individually. I saw a war crime.’”

Inside the hospitals

Survivors’ claims that they noticed individuals shot are supported by medical paperwork and interviews with medical doctors. In 14 instances, medical studies or statements point out the affected person or sufferer was hit by gunfire. Three survivors supplied medical studies that confirmed bullet wounds, together with one from the US army’s Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. That report was supplied by a survivor who was evacuated to the US and spoke on situation of anonymity. The report says the particular person sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, in addition to blast accidents. Morsal Hamidi’s report from the Italian-run Emergency Surgical Center in Kabul says she was shot within the face. Another man supplied a report that confirmed a bullet damage in his arm.

CNN additionally obtained medical paperwork and a hospital assertion confirming that 11 of the useless had been hit by bullets. Ahmad, who misplaced three family members within the blast, confirmed CNN two separate studies from the Daoud Khan Military Hospital stating that his brother and cousin died “due to gunshot injury and blast injuries” from the airport assault. The Italian-run Emergency Surgical Center additionally stated in a press release they obtained 9 our bodies with gunshot wounds within the hour after the explosion. Seven had obvious gunshot accidents to the pinnacle, and two had injures to the chest, a spokesperson stated, including the analysis was based mostly on the “appearance of the wounds” and never an X-ray or post-mortem. CNN spoke to medical workers at 5 Kabul hospitals the place sufferers had been handled that evening who stated some had been hit by bullets, suggesting the overall hit by gunfire may very well be a lot larger. It was not doable for CNN to entry the our bodies or assess the methodology of the medical doctors and hospital workers, and autopsies are uncommon in Afghanistan. While inconclusive, the sample of testimony from workers throughout these separate establishments generates additional doubt as as to whether greater than 180 individuals had been killed by one bomb, because the Pentagon insists.

One hospital, Wazir Akbar Khan, obtained roughly 60 injured individuals and 145 useless our bodies, in keeping with a physician from the emergency ward who requested to not be named over security considerations. The physician stated he had examined the our bodies each at evening to seek for anybody who may be alive among the many useless and within the morning to have a look at the character of the accidents. “There was two kinds of injuries,” he stated. “People burned from the blast with lots of holes in their bodies. But with the gunshot you can see just one or two holes — in the mouth, in the head, in the eye, in the chest. “I removed bullets from four or five injured (people),” he stated. Another physician on the similar hospital’s emergency ward stated he looked for his personal family members and any survivors among the many our bodies. He requested to not be recognized for his personal security and stated he noticed many gunshot wounds. “I can easily recognize gunshot wounds since we have long dealt with them in the hospital,” the physician stated. Two different hospitals obtained a complete of seven useless our bodies with what medical doctors assessed as bullet wounds, in keeping with medical sources.

“According to my 15 years of surgery in Afghanistan, bomb and bullet injuries are very different” physician at Wazir Akbar Khan hospital

CENTCOM spokesman Urban informed CNN the medical workers had assessed the accidents incorrectly. US army health workers discovered there was no definitive technique to decide objectively and scientifically the reason for dying as being from a ball bearing or comparable dimension bullet with out a cautious examine of the inner wounds and discovering the projectile that precipitated it, he stated. “(That was) unlikely to have occurred for a deceased mass casualty victim that arrived (at) a hospital during an ongoing massive trauma event,” Urban stated. Investigators asserted there was “a lack of point of injury care, triage, and effective casualty evacuation” for Afghans in Kabul after the blast, he added. The physician who eliminated bullets from sufferers at Wazir Akbar Khan hospital disagreed and stated he was capable of decide the totally different accidents. “According to my 15 years of surgery in Afghanistan, bomb and bullet injuries are very different,” he stated. “When a ball bearing enters the body it makes a big hole — different from a sharp bullet. When a bullet enters, it makes a small hole with a specific border and when it leaves it makes a big hole.” US investigators accepted Friday that they had obtained testimony solely from US and coalition personnel. “During the course of our investigation, we did not have an opportunity to speak with Afghans on the ground,” stated one of many investigators, Army Brig. Gen. Curtis.

What the video proof reveals

Despite numerous safety cameras round Kabul airport and lots of Afghans posting movies on social media from the scene, there’s restricted footage of gunfire within the aftermath of the August 26 blast. But some video seems to distinction with the US account.

This 33-second video was filmed at 5:40 p.m., about three minutes after the explosion. It reveals survivors of the blast frantically fleeing the scene. Gunshots could be heard.

The video additionally corroborates some witness testimony, because it reveals what look like US troops on the airport wall and UK troops on the close by tower. The senior army official conversant in the investigation stated any rounds had been possible fired within the first three minutes after the blast, as a result of no gunfire was obvious on a five-minute video shot by a drone, which began recording three minutes after the blast detonated. “At no point in time throughout this video can you see gunfire,” stated the official. CENTCOM’s Urban added of the drone video: “While this video is not definitive proof that no one was shot during periods of time when the scene was not observed by overhead cameras, they did conclusively demonstrate that the scene of the explosion was not the site of a mass shooting. “Such an incident would have caused panicked fleeing that continued long after the shooting ended and the likes of which were never observed by any video,” he stated. On Friday, the Pentagon launched that drone footage, which the senior army official stated was by no means timestamped. The footage doesn’t present a steady, fixed shot of the bomb’s aftermath, and it doesn’t conclusively help the US assertion that there was no gunfire.

None of the footage obtained by CNN, or the Pentagon, reveals US troops firing at civilians. The US official stated investigators had not obtained surveillance video of the incident or aftermath.

What the consultants say

The senior US army official conversant in the investigation informed CNN throughout a three-and-a-half-hour briefing on the Pentagon in January that everybody who died within the August 26 assault was killed within the blast. Numerous our bodies are seen in the beginning of the US drone footage, although the US official stated that they had not counted them. The US official stated their consultants estimated the dimensions of the bomb to be round 20 kilos (9 kilograms). However, the official famous that their explosives consultants had solely been capable of entry the scene 13 hours after the blast. “Their ability to do some forensic collection got really disrupted,” he stated. “They did pick up some backpack pieces, things they thought might be part of a vest. None of it came back with any conclusive evidence.” Experts estimated the dimensions of the bomb by evaluating it to earlier explosions achieved in assessments, he stated. CENTCOM spokesman Urban stated along with the 13 service members killed, 45 had been injured, regardless of sporting physique armor. “The device would have caused catastrophic injuries to the majority of Afghan civilians in the canal,” he stated.

The variety of casualties attributed to the blast “and the analysis of our experts demonstrated that such a device could reasonably be expected to have killed all of the 160 to 170 Afghan civilians,” he stated. But consultants CNN spoke to had been divided as as to whether the dying toll was unusually excessive for a 20-pound system. Pete Norton, an skilled bomb scene investigator and former British Army ammunition technical officer with 30 years’ expertise, stated it was doable {that a} 20-pound bomb might have precipitated over 180 deaths close to within the Abbey Gate setting, given the circumstances on the time. Other consultants say the harm to the partitions round Abbey Gate point out the bomb might not have been that highly effective.

When CNN visited the location in November, the stone partitions had been marked by what gave the impression to be pockmarks and blood stains. But there was an absence of great harm to the partitions and infrastructure, suggesting the system might have been smaller than 20 kilos, in keeping with Chris Cobb-Smith, a conflict crimes investigator and ballistic and blast forensic analyst with 38 years’ army expertise. Cobb-Smith, additionally a former United Nations weapons inspector, was employed by CNN and flown to Kabul to conduct a website survey. “The number of casualties both dead and wounded is unprecedented for the alleged size of the device utilized in this incident,” he wrote in a press release. Rachel Lance, an assistant consulting professor at Duke University, who focuses on damage biomechanics and the trauma patterns from blasts, additionally stated the dying toll of 180 didn’t align with the dimensions of the bomb. She stated the toll was a lot larger than some other explosion she was conscious of from an improvised, person-carried bomb that hadn’t additionally concerned a aircraft crash or constructing collapse. “This death toll is wildly inconsistent compared to all known historical case reports for a bomb that was carried by a single person in an outdoor setting,” stated Lance, who based mostly her evaluation on photographs supplied by CNN from the scene.

The Pentagon account

The witness accounts, medical studies and professional proof all increase doubts over the US model of occasions, which has modified within the months after the blast. In a press convention on August 27, Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor, deputy director of the joint workers for regional operations, stated one suicide bomber was backed by gunmen. “What we know, there was shooters,” he informed reporters. “(We) don’t know the exact number, but one with the suicide vest.” He didn’t specify the place they had been situated, solely saying that the shooters had been in an “enemy position” that was “just north of that gate area.” In an interview printed on September 15, the bottom commander of the Abbey Gate unit, US Marine Major Ben Sutphen, informed CBS News he had been standing 15 toes (4.5 meters) from the blast and witnessed a fellow American Marine get shot within the shoulder. The soldier managed to retrieve his weapon and “puts the opposing gunman down,” Sutphen stated. Following its investigation, the US army concluded that solely UK and US troops fired their weapons close to Abbey Gate that day, in keeping with the senior army official. The Taliban didn’t hearth on the scene through the aftermath of the blast, and there have been no different gunmen current, the official stated. The Pentagon has since assessed that Sutphen’s statements had been in error and based mostly on what he had been informed by fellow Marines, slightly than what he noticed, in keeping with the official. The US official stated this, and “a small number of inconsistencies” in different sworn testimony from US personnel, had been widespread within the aftermath of a devastating blast and didn’t alter their confidence within the narrative supplied to investigators by US personnel. “In general, the investigation did not believe that anyone who testified about an unsupported event was intentionally lying to investigators and attributed the most likely cause of the inconsistency to the concussive blast effect on the individual’s memory,” CENTCOM spokesman Urban added.

Families left behind

For family members of these killed and wounded, the proof poses questions that want solutions. On August 26, they hoped to flee the repressive Taliban regime. Now, months later, many are stranded, in a worse state of affairs than earlier than the takeover. Some households are nonetheless grieving family members who had been killed. Others are separated by continents. Ahmad went to the airport to assist his members of the family go away the nation. Now his household is torn aside. Some of his family members who reached the realm the place the US was processing visas earlier than the blast escaped on flights and obtained remedy within the US for his or her accidents. But three of his family members who tried to flee Afghanistan died within the try.