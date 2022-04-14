The pieces of paper this nun is carrying reveal hidden stories of the border

“It’s a life, every single one of them,” Pimentel says.

One of essentially the most well-known migrant advocates within the Rio Grande Valley and director of the area’s Catholic Charities, Pimentel helps run respite facilities and faith-based shelters, like Reynosa’s Senda de Vida, on either side of the border, caring for 1000’s of individuals.

The lead to border cities is staggering to see. Shelters are filled with determined individuals. There are additionally tent cities the place some sleep with solely tarps over their heads, with out figuring out the place their subsequent meal will come from.

They are in situations that make weak migrants — lots of whom are fleeing violence and extortion of their dwelling international locations — simple prey for felony organizations.

More than 7,000 migrants, largely from Central America and Haiti, are ready in Reynosa for Title 42 to elevate, based on Pimentel. She is involved with the Port Director of the Hidalgo International Bridge to coordinate a secure passage for them — the small print are nonetheless being labored out, Pimentel says.

At least as soon as per week, Pimentel visits Senda de Vida. She does not know why migrants hand the notes to her, however she takes their tales and pleas for assist to God, who she calls her “boss.”

“I just tell my boss, I say, ‘It’s your people. You have to guide me and tell me what I need to do to help them. If you think we can, show me the way,'” says Pimentel.

Now, there may be renewed hope amongst these on the shelter — for an finish to their agonizing wait and, eventually, a shot on the American dream.

Nearly 10,000 circumstances of violence in opposition to migrants

Many of the migrants on the shelter had been expelled by US immigration authorities to the foot of the worldwide bridge that connects Hidalgo, Texas, and Reynosa, Mexico. It’s a harmful plaza, based on Pimentel.

“It’s a space that is not protected,” she says. “The children are not safe; they can be taken (kidnapped) or the youngest could be raped.”

A migrant girl from El Salvador, who CNN will name Matilde, breaks down crying whereas speaking in regards to the plaza. (Pimentel requested CNN to to not identify migrants as a result of risks they face in Reynosa and of their dwelling international locations.)

A number of months in the past, the plaza was taken over by closely armed males carrying masks, Matilde says. She describes how her 9-year-old daughter was shaking with worry because the takeover unfolded.

Matilde nonetheless sees her daughter responding to the trauma of that day, despite the fact that time has handed, she provides.

“Sometimes when she is sleeping, she shakes and jumps up in fear. Believe me, we have gone through so many things during our journey (and) at the plaza,” she says.

Since President Biden took workplace, Human Rights First has recognized almost 10,000 circumstances of kidnapping, torture, rape or different violent assaults on individuals blocked or expelled to Mexico underneath Title 42.

The Trump administration put Title 42 in place in the course of the early days of the pandemic, arguing the coverage would cease the unfold of Covid-19 — a declare some public well being specialists questioned. Many advocates anticipated President Biden would elevate the order when he took workplace, given his marketing campaign guarantees to construct a extra humane immigration system. Instead, his administration defended the controversial coverage for months in court docket.

It wasn’t till March 2022 — greater than a yr into his presidency — that officers introduced the coverage can be lifted. That’s sparked concern amongst US politicians on either side of the aisle, who worry the Biden administration does not have sufficient of a plan in place to deal with the expected increase in migrants at the border

But right here in Reynosa, time is a significant concern for asylum-seekers. Migrants face hazard on daily basis, Pimentel says, and there is not sufficient shelter house to maintain them secure.

The variety of migrants in Reynosa is fluid and adjustments by the day, based on Pimentel. She estimates about 3,000 migrants are at the moment staying within the plaza — some with solely a tarp to guard them from the weather and little to guard them from different risks on this border metropolis.

Migrants are serving to construct a brand new shelter whereas they wait

A Honduran girl’s face lights up as she proudly reveals off her shovel. She’s a part of a crew of migrants serving to Pimentel construct a brand new, bigger shelter — with a capability for 3,000 individuals — whereas they look ahead to an opportunity to enter the United States.

“For me, it’s a pleasure helping others,” says the girl, who CNN will name Nora.

Nora says she fled Honduras after gangs beat one in every of her daughters so badly, she misplaced the newborn she was carrying. “I had to leave my home,” Nora says in a damaged voice. “I own nothing.”

She’s been ready on the border for greater than a yr for Title 42 to elevate, Nora says.

Recently, she says she’s seen the state of affairs in Reynosa has began to vary.

Before, a lot of the migrants at Senda had been from Central America and Mexico. In current weeks, Nora says Ukrainians have began arriving at Senda, too — they usually have been allowed to cross the border after ready just a few days.

Nora says she’s seen Ukrainians enter the US earlier than the 1000’s of others from Central America, Haiti and different nations who’ve been ready for months. But Nora says she’s not against the exemption.

“We’ve only been threatened by the gangs,” Nora explains. “In Ukraine, there is war.”

‘Give us a chance’

For different migrants, the lengthy wait has been devastating.

A girl palms Pimentel a bit of paper and breaks down crying. “I didn’t realize the American dream was going to turn to this,” she says.

Pimentel listens intently as the girl explains that she left her dwelling nation to reunite together with her 17-year-old son in North Carolina. Her son, she says, needed a greater life within the US — and what else is a mom to do?

The girl’s parting phrases are a message for President Biden: “Give us an opportunity.”

Pimentel folds the piece of paper and stuffs it right into a zippered purse she wears round her neck, together with the numerous different messages she’s acquired.

“I’m hopeful that someone can listen to their story and hear the fact that they are hurting, and they need protection,” Pimentel says. “That’s all they are asking for.”