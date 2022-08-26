The Portrait of Nathalia District (POND) Project

\r\nThe Portrait of Nathalia District (POND) ProjectThe Portrait of Nathalia District (POND) ProjectWe\u2019re sorry, this characteristic is at the moment unavailable. We\u2019re working to revive it. Please attempt once more later.DismissSkip to sections navigationSkip to contentSkip to footer20 ImagesPhotojournalist John Donegan has led a staff of photographers on a quest to take the photograph of each citizen in Nathalia and the encircling district, culminating in a photographic exhibition on the GRAIN Store in Nathalia operating from August 28 - November 6, 2022.August 26, 2022 \u2014 5.19pm1\/20The Nathalia Football Netball ClubCredit:John Donegan2\/20Artist William Kelly Credit:Estelle Chalker3\/20Regina Pawlowicz (left) and Mohamed Muhamed Ryan's Meat CompanyCredit:John Donegan4\/20Lyn Franklin Credit:Averil Kennedy5\/20Kristen Retallick together with her youngsters Darcy and Meabh by the Broken CreekCredit:John Donegan6\/20David SwanCredit:Judy Ormond7\/20Pharmacist Menu Guann Ang and Nathalia Pharmacy employees Credit:John Donegan8\/20Maddie Colville-Walke Credit:Philippa Schapper9\/20Wendy Baxter, Helen Caldwell, Margaret Coghlan and Vicki Brown at Picola Credit:Sue Logie10\/20Artist Anne Timm at Picola West Credit:Sue Logie11\/20Peter Minchin and son Brenton at Minchin's Mechanics in PicolaCredit:Averil Kennedy12\/20Pauline Westley Credit:Philippa Schapper13\/20Hardcore supporters of Nathalia Football Netball Club at coachingCredit:John Donegan14\/20Colin CraneCredit:John Donegan15\/20Julie McAdam Credit:Judy Ormond16\/20Lawless Lasers employees outdoors the enterprise Credit:Averil Kennedy17\/20Noelle Coghlan Credit:Averil Kennedy18\/20David 'Chopper' Trease \u00a0Credit:Averil Kennedy19\/20Jennifine MichelCredit:Averil Kennedy20\/20Stephen BrownCredit:Philippa Schapper\r\n\r\nSource link