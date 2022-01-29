The Post says: Tell Albany Democrats to fix our catastrophic bail laws — here’s how

In 2018, 289 individuals had been killed in New York City — the bottom homicide fee in 50 years. Last yr, the quantity was 485. Two hundred extra lives taken yearly — and an enormous majority of them had been African American or Hispanic males.

Albany doesn’t care.

Obsessed with closing all jails and releasing all prisoners, the liberal leaders of the Assembly and Senate reject easy, common-sense measures that may assist the justice system crack down on weapons and gangs — saving the lives of the individuals they declare to need to assist.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins insists fixing the bail legal guidelines would goal “black and brown and poor defendants.” Hans Pennink

Mayor Adams has requested his fellow Democrats within the Legislature to assist him struggle crime by making some fundamental fixes to the no-bail and Raise the Age laws: Give judges the ability to jail clearly harmful perps, and let older teens caught with a gun be tried in felony, not household, courtroom, if it’s a repeat offense.

Nothing about that is radical or discriminatory — however to this point, Albany leaders say they gained’t.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins and Gov. Hochul all insist these legal guidelines don’t need fixing. They want to listen to that you just assume in any other case.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie is hesitant to comply with Mayor Eric Adams’ result in sort out crime. James Messerschmidt

Albany Democrats have defended its catastrophic bail legal guidelines for too lengthy. AP Photo/Hans Pennink

Below are the important thing legislators who must get on board. Support the mayor: Call them, e-mail them — inform them what you assume. Fix this now!