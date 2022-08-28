The Post’s College Football Playoff, national champion predictions

New York Post faculty soccer author Zach Braziller give his College Football Playoff and nationwide champion predictions for the 2022 season.

Playoff Picks

Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan and Georgia

Champion

Alabama

Alabama could have the 2 greatest gamers within the nation and an absurdly loaded supporting class. The Crimson Tide begins No. 1 and finishes that manner after key accidents derailed final 12 months’s staff within the title sport.