The power of speaking out

Now that the ALP is in authorities, it wants to recollect its roots and cease emulating the regressive insurance policies of the earlier authorities (“ Axe tax cuts, Labor told ”, August 21). Yes, Labor promised to maintain the Liberal tax cuts which might primarily profit the wealthy, however can a celebration that purports to symbolize the employee actually afford to lose $240 billion over the following 10 years? Instead of channelling that cash to the individuals who want it least, it might put it in the direction of public well being and schooling, scientific analysis and subsidies for a speedy transition to electrical autos, to call a number of potentialities. Catherine Moore, Braidwood

Well, that went nicely, didn’t it? Australia’s globally distinctive experiment with large authorities funding of personal faculties whose college students’ sense of “entitlement outweighs their empathy” is shopping for us an enhanced rape tradition, selfishness, vanity, social division, and is financially wasteful. Let’s sustain the great work. David McMaster, Mosman

The energy of Chanel Contos and her friends can’t be underestimated (“ What Chanel Contos uncovered about school-age sex abuse, we all need to know ”, August 21). For many years, faculties have tried to tactfully outline abuse, educate and provides confidence to ladies to talk up when authorities aren’t round at events, bars and occasions. The significance of Contos and different younger girls is that the motion is emanating from them and gaining actual energy consequently. Schools and authorities should hold going, however these younger girls have proven their power and can proceed to develop consequently. Janice Creenaune, Austinmer

You wager it will likely be contentious (“Immigration will be the most contentious issue at Labor’s jobs summit”, August 21). Labor barely talked about immigration over the past election as a result of they knew how unpopular mass immigration is with voters. They don’t have any mandate and it’s time for a plebiscite on the extent of immigration. Bob Eggleton, Neutral Bay

The uncared for north

The new unbiased member for North Sydney, Kylea Tink, contrasts the town’s nice potential with the congested actuality (“Are new high-rises and a station enough to bring life to North Sydney?”, August 21). Tink and unbiased Mayor Zoe Baker agree: constructive native planning is irrelevant if regional visitors is to be pressured by means of gridlocked streets within the metropolis centre. That makes two straightforward choices for the NSW authorities to announce as the area people begins to concentrate on the state election in March: pause work on the western harbour tunnel– a Berejiklian announcement throughout a 2017 by-election – till it may be proven to make sense, and entry is offered from arterial roads as an alternative of Berry Street within the metropolis centre; appropriate the trivial administrative blunder that noticed the MLC Building faraway from the state heritage register.

North Sydney is an integral element of what the Greater Sydney Commission known as the Harbour CBD. Those two choices will decide if it should add to Sydney’s civic, cultural and out-of-hours riches, or proceed to be a windy workplace park with by means of visitors. Jeremy Dawkins, Committee for North Sydney

As somebody who has labored and retailers within the North Sydney CBD for practically 50 years, I can say it has by no means had any grassy house to take a seat in. Its eating places additionally fluctuate, from the fascinating ones of the Seventies when the promoting trade known as it dwelling, by means of to the sparse crop now obtainable. The solely public parks are a strip subsequent to the station or the bigger space on the high of the Miller Street hill close to the library, which incorporates the oval. There can be grass outdoors the previous MLC constructing, however with the current courtroom choice to overturn its heritage itemizing this is probably not for lengthy. Paved areas and sculptures are all very nicely, however a little bit of inexperienced goes a great distance within the concrete jungle. Julia Bovard, North Sydney