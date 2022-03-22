‘The Price Is Right’ is coming on down to a city near you in honor of its 50th season

toggle caption Valerie Macon/Getty Images

America, come on down … you are the subsequent contestant on The Price is Right!

Television’s longest-running recreation present is hitting the street and going throughout the U.S. on its “Come On Down Tour” — making 50 stops coast-to-coast to provide followers the chance to play video games and win prizes. The showcase is a part of CBS’s plans to have fun the sport present’s fiftieth season.

“The Price is Right has been changing lives and touching hearts for 50 years,” stated Mike Benson, president and chief advertising and marketing officer at CBS in a news release.

Benson says the “Come On Down Tour” helps the mission of bringing followers nearer to the present whereas supporting native enterprise companions in cities throughout the nation.

While making its cross-country journey, the tour will go to a number of main U.S. landmarks, such because the Gateway Arch in St. Louis.

The tour will kick off this Friday in Los Angeles on the Santa Monica Pier, and can make stops in Denver, Dallas, New York, New Orleans and lots of different cities. Fans will be capable of win prizes, get an opportunity to play Plinko, Spin the Wheel and compete in a Showcase Showdown.

Fans may even be capable of win prizes supporting native companies in visiting cities. According to CBS, there’s additionally an opportunity for one fortunate fan to win a grand prize of $50,000.

The present’s host, Drew Carey, informed The Associated Press, that one purpose The Price is Right has lasted for 50 years is that it is revolutionary with new prizes and video games, however retains the identical focus.

“I think that’s the great thing about the show. It’s able to, within a framework, evolve,” Carey informed AP. “There’s a lot of old houses where you remodeled the kitchen and remodeled the living room, and it’s still the same house.”

The Price is Right made its first tv debut again in 1956 on NBC, with Bill Cullen serving because the present’s host, AP reviews. However, after a nine-year run, the present was canceled in 1965.

The model at the moment on air was revived within the ’70s, making its premiere on Sept. 4, 1972, with Bob Barker as host. Barker stepped down in 2007, with Carey taking over as the show’s current host.

For the previous 5 many years the present has given away greater than $300 million in money and prizes, in keeping with CBS. More than 2 million viewers members have attended a taping, and almost 70,000 of them have performed as contestants, AP reviews.