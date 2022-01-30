The Project speak out about explosive on-air confrontation

Carrie Bickmore and journalist Amy Remeikis have opened up about this week’s extraordinary on-air confrontation with Peter van Onselen.

The Project host Carrie Bickmore and journalist Amy Remeikis have spoken out about their tense on-air conflict with panellist Peter van Onselen, with Remeikis admitting she hasn’t been in a position to watch the phase again.

There had been tense scenes on Tuesday’s episode of The Project, after sexual assault survivor Grace Tame made headlines for her icy demeanour throughout a public assembly with Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Van Onselen then penned a column in The Australian criticising the 2021 Australian of the Year for her behaviour, labelling her “ungracious, rude and childish”.

Appearing on the present to debate her new guide On Reckoning, which seems on the political response to the difficulty of sexual assault, Remeikis referred to as out van Onselen for his feedback.

“Your column today (was) devastating to so many people. Women constantly have to come out, talk about their trauma, get to the point where I am almost crying on national television, to talk about this,” she advised him.

Bickmore supported her visitor, turning to van Onselen and asking him what he thought his column had positively contributed to the discourse round sexual assault survivors.

Remeikis joined Bickmore on-air on Thursday evening for Hit Network’s Carrie & Tommy present, the place they mirrored on the headline-making TV phase.

“Amy, being involved in something like that can often come at a bit of a toll; are you feeling OK now?” Bickmore requested.

“I’m feeling OK. I was a bit shaken afterwards – I’m no good at confrontation, despite what my friends and family might think,” stated Remeikis.

The journalist revealed she “hadn’t actually been able to watch any of it back” as a result of she was “overwhelmed with emotion even thinking about it”.

She additionally thanked Bickmore for her “bravery” in confronting van Onselen on-air.

“I was really overwhelmed at the response – and I wanted to say thank you for everything that you did. I was in my home yelling through a computer but you were sitting next to him, and he is your colleague, so thank you for your bravery and your courage in speaking up like that,” she stated.

Fellow Project panellist Tommy Little, who didn’t seem on Tuesday’s episode, stated he watched the phase and puzzled: “Is this exactly what the bigger problem is all the time? There’s real issues at play here, and then you’ve got guys chiming in and diverting attention away to stupid things?”

Remeikis stated she thought it was an “easier” choice to police individuals’s manners somewhat than having uncomfortable discussions about sexual assault.

“It’s a lot easier to say, ‘You can have a seat at the table to talk about this very serious issue, but only if you behave yourself.’ But this isn’t an issue you can use civility for – one in three women are going to be impacted by this. I think it’s about time we stopped having all the silly side discussions and actually got to the root of the issue: men stepping up and doing something in this space instead of leaving it to the women to carry,” she stated.

Fellow Project star Lisa Wilkinson, who additionally didn’t seem on Tuesday’s present, made her opposition to van Onselen’s stance clear in an Instagram publish praising Tame’s efforts as a campaigner for sexual assault survivors.

“Grace, the imprint you leave as Australian Of The Year will be felt for generations to come,” she wrote.

“Most importantly Grace, thank you for making noise … just like you promised you would.”