The Pune Techie Who Hears Regularly From Elon Musk

New Delhi:

A 23-year-old Indian techie, who’s in contact with the Twitter-savvy Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, says he aspires to work together with his “role model” and study from him. Pune-based software program skilled Pranay Pathole had his first interplay with Mr Musk, who’s now the world’s richest man, 4 years in the past while defending him from social media users who were upset with his criticism of the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. Elon Musk is understood to answer tweets from his followers infrequently. However, Mr Pathole says he commonly corresponds with the billionaire tech mogul via direct messages on the microblogging web site on a spread of points – from technical stuff, the necessity for multi-planetary life and sending males to Mars.

Mr Pathole, who now works with the Tata Consultancy Services, has since been in awe of Mr Musk’s “hardworking and multi-tasking ability” and desires of bodily assembly him sometime.

.@elonmusk mainly revolutionized the best way we switch cash now. So all these crypto “experts” earlier than passing down poisonous and hateful feedback take into consideration what he has completed & he is aware of how the cash works higher than any of us — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) May 18, 2021

“One day, he is working on building the most powerful rocket (Starship), the next day he is working on a fully self-driving car, next he is trying to solve traffic issues, and trying to find solutions for diseases like Alzheimer’s through Neuralink. Getting an opportunity to work with him for a young guy like me would be really amazing,” he advised information company PTI.

He stated that he was fascinated by the tech tycoon and used to tweet to him about technical stuff. “In 2018, I tweeted him regarding some auto wiper sensor which will start working once it detects water droplets. Within a few minutes, Musk responded that it (the feature) was being implemented in the next update (of a vehicle manufactured by his company),” he advised the information company.

The elation continued for Pathole when Musk in December 2020 despatched a direct message (DM) on Twitter whereas replying to his question on a raptor engine used within the constructing of an enormous rocket – Starship – by Musk-owned SpaceX.

“Thereon, our DM conversation started. I used to tweet him some interesting technical things and then he would respond to it. I think he found my tweets intriguing and interesting. They (tweets) caught his attention and he started responding,” he stated.

He additionally defended the Tesla CEO when he was being ridiculed on social media for difficult Russian President Vladimir Putin to a “single combat” battle, with the destiny of Ukraine at stake.

“Why are people spreading hate against @elonmusk? He’s actually making a difference by providing Starlink Internet service to Ukraine, while at the same time trolling the Russian military. I really love it. It’s hilarious how he is publicly ridiculing Putin,” he stated.

Why are individuals spreading hate in opposition to @elonmusk? He’s really making a distinction by offering Starlink Internet service to Ukraine, whereas on the identical time trolling the Russian army. I actually adore it. It’s hilarious how he’s publicly ridiculing Putin. pic.twitter.com/c3qvJiz49U — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) March 16, 2022

Mr Pathole’s follower depend on Twitter has surged and he now has over one lakh followers however he says he’s not doing it to create clout on social media. “I genuinely feel his heart is in the right place and he is trying to achieve big and ambitious things for the right reasons,” he stated.

The Pune-based techie, who describes himself as a “sentient machine” in his Twitter bio, says he plans to do a grasp’s course in machine studying and knowledge science from the US the place he additionally hopes for a bodily assembly together with his function mannequin.

He claims that Elon Musk responds to him steadily and he asks him questions on SpaceX and the technical specs of the Starship rocket and its highly effective engine.

“I also ask him about Tesla’s ‘full self-driving’ car, and the toughest challenge that his firm’s engineers have to overcome to develop such a vehicle. So, I raise these kinds of questions and he replies through DMs to me,” the software program engineer stated.