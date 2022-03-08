The Queen ‘desperate to see’ Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet

Queen Elizabeth would reportedly “desperately like to see” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet.

The Queen is “desperate” to satisfy her great-granddaughter Lilibet in individual, a royal professional says.

The royal has by no means come face-to-face with Harry and Meghan’s second little one, who’s now 9 months previous.

Her Majesty has additionally spent restricted time with grandson Archie, who was nonetheless a child when the Sussexes moved to California.

The household converse through video chat, it’s reported.

Royal writer Britain Hoey has stated the Queen “would love” to spend time with the little ones.

He advised The Express: “I have heard from people I know within the Royal Household, she really would desperately like to see the baby in this way.

“I think she would love to.

“I wonder whether it is going to happen. I would love to think it could.”

It comes as Harry takes on the UK Government in court docket after being advised he’d not get the “same degree” of safety when visiting from the US.

The prince supplied to pay for police safety himself, and says with out it, he wouldn’t really feel secure bringing his household to Britain from Montecito.

But Mr Hoey stated the household would all the time be “welcome” with Her Majesty.

“I’m absolutely sure the Queen holds no feelings of disapproval towards Harry and Meghan – none whatsoever,” he stated.

“She would certainly welcome them back if they came.”

It’s not but recognized if the Sussexes plan to return to the UK for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

They haven’t flown again as a household since shifting to America, though Harry has returned twice on solo journeys – as soon as for Prince Philip’s funeral, and once more to unveil a statue of his mom Princess Diana.

Tom Bower, who’s at present writing a biography of Meghan Markle, advised Closer the Duke faces the “ultimate dilemma” of whether or not to come back again this yr forward of the publication of his much-anticipated memoir.

The explosive ebook, for which Harry was paid $26 million, might reportedly go into element on his relationship with stepmother Camilla.

Mr Bower stated Harry’s safety worries are “an excuse” to not return.

“I think Harry won’t come back because he knows he cannot face his family, and be pleasant with them, knowing what he’s written about them in that book,” he stated.

“That book will have a lot of casualties and cause a lot of hurt.

“It will really deliver, as Harry knows it has to, to justify the money he’s been paid to do it.

“How can Harry come back and pretend it’s all fine? The worst of what he will say is yet to come.”

And he advised the Sun that Meghan has no intention to coming again to the UK and “simply doesn’t care” what Brits suppose.

“Meghan’s ultimate destination is unclear, but she certainly has the backing to make a bid to star as an American politician,” he stated.

“In parallel, Britain is a lost cause for the Sussexes.

“In truth, I suspect Meghan no longer cares whether she is welcome in London. She has no intention of returning.”

This article was initially printed by The Sun and reproduced with permission