The Queen seen for first time since Covid diagnosis

The Queen has been seen for the primary time since being identified with Covid – however the 95-year-old monarch remains to be being remoted from others.

The Queen has began again at work after recovering from Covid.

Sources near Her Majesty, 95, say she has been declared match, 9 days after she examined constructive to the virus.

This morning the monarch hosted two digital audiences with ambassadors from Andorra and Chad by way of video name.

She was snapped on display speaking to the Ambassador of Andorra, Carles Jordana Madero, at Buckingham Palace, earlier than receiving Kedella Younous Hamidi from the Republic of Chad.

She had beforehand been compelled to drag out of a number of engagements as a result of “mild cold-like symptoms” she was mentioned to have whereas battling Covid-19.

But she continued with “light duties” comparable to paperwork whereas isolating at Windsor Castle.

According to Prince Charles, talking whereas visiting Southend, Essex, his mom is now “a lot better”.

Her analysis got here after she had been in direct contact with Charles, two days earlier than he examined constructive with the virus for the second time.

It is believed she frolicked along with her son when he hosted an investiture on the citadel – the primary time that they had met face-to-face since Christmas.

Camilla too was later struck down with the virus, although each reported gentle signs.

Sources declare coronavirus has swept by way of workers at Windsor, with “a number of cases” in employees primarily based on the citadel.

It is known the Queen, who’s simply weeks away from her 96th birthday, is examined day by day by royal docs.

Before her return to responsibility, the Queen frolicked with Prince William and Kate Middleton, it has been reported.

An insider claimed Her Majesty was joined by a small entourage at Frogmore, which additionally included their three youngsters, Princess Beatrice and her child daughter Sienna.

